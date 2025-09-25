WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Scottish business urges MSPs to rethink Education Bill
Scotland’s leading business organisations have written to MSPs, urging them to reconsider the Tertiary Education and Training (Scotland) Bill, particularly the proposal to transfer apprenticeship responsibilities from Skills Development Scotland (SDS) to the Scottish Funding Council (SFC).
The call comes jointly from the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) and CBI Scotland in response to the Tertiary Education and Training (Scotland) Bill, due to be debated by MSPs on 25 September.
Representing thousands of employers across Scotland, SCC and CBI Scotland warn that dismantling the current apprenticeship model, which is underpinned by strong employer partnerships and the proven delivery capacity of SDS, risks undermining a system praised internationally for its flexibility and effectiveness. The OECD has described Scotland’s apprenticeship system as “one of the most flexible and wide-ranging systems in the OECD.”
Business leaders argue that SDS should be strengthened and recognised as Scotland’s Workforce Agency, with a clear mandate to lead workforce planning and skills development. They highlight that SDS has built trusted relationships with employers and has the infrastructure and insight needed to attract and develop the talent required for Scotland’s economic transformation, including the energy transition and life sciences.
The organisations highlight that the Bill, as drafted, fails to address Scotland’s persistent skills shortages, risks weakening employer involvement in apprenticeships, and raises serious doubts about whether the SFC has the operational capacity to deliver work-based learning at scale, especially given the current pressures facing the university sector. SCC and CBI Scotland call for reforms that enhance, rather than disrupt, a system critical to Scotland’s growth and opportunity. They urge MSPs to ensure that employers remain at the heart of workforce development and to consider solutions that strengthen SDS’s role, rather than opting for structural changes that risk diluting focus and effectiveness.
Dr Liz Cameron CBE, Scottish Chambers of Commerce Director and Chief Executive, said:
“So far, the scrutiny of this piece of legislation has not been robust enough. We know that Scotland’s skills system needs to be refined – but shifting away from Skills Development Scotland, who have been praised by the OECD for their effectiveness, is not the answer.
“Removing SDS from the system risks undermining this successful model of employer-led skills development and jeopardizing the strong business partnerships that underpin it.
“We hope that MSPs share our view that the future of Scotland’s workforce should be driven by those who understand the needs of the market, and urge them to deliver a constructive resolution that fits the needs of Scottish business.”
Michelle Ferguson, CBI Scotland Director, said:
“Closing the skills gap is one of the biggest levers we have to raise productivity and deliver sustainable growth. Employers know that Skills Development Scotland has the infrastructure, relationships, and insight to do this well, a system praised by the OECD for its flexibility and effectiveness. From Scottish Apprenticeship Week and the Awards to My World of Work, SDS has consistently engaged people of all ages and backgrounds, helping them into the right training and careers.
“That’s why transferring responsibility for apprenticeships to the Scottish Funding Council is a retrograde step. It risks disrupting delivery at the very moment when businesses need more people trained and job-ready. Rather than dismantling what works, government should be strengthening SDS as Scotland’s workforce agency, giving it the mandate and resources to scale up apprenticeships, close the skills gap, and unlock the talent needed to power Scotland’s future economy.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK technology launches into space aboard NASA’s IMAP mission25/09/2025 12:15:00
A British-built instrument yesterday (24 September 2025) launched as part of NASA’s Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) mission, which will help scientists better understand the protective magnetic bubble surrounding our Solar System.
CBI responds to plan for new Cheshire and Warrington combined authority25/09/2025 11:25:00
The decision to pursue a new combined authority for Cheshire and Warrington marks a pivotal moment for the region, with the potential to unlock more than £650 million in investment over the next 30 years and set the stage for transformative growth.
LGA statement: Pride in Place programme25/09/2025 10:25:00
Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Neighbourhoods Committee responds to the Government’s Pride in Place programme which includes new powers and funding for neighbourhoods,
LGA - Temporary accommodation funding gap grows by 30 per cent in a year24/09/2025 16:25:00
The gap between the amount of money councils are paying in housing benefit and the amount they are reimbursed from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) increased to £266 million, new analysis by the Local Government Association has found.
Manufacturing output volumes fall in three months to September23/09/2025 12:15:00
Manufacturing output volumes fell in the three months to September, although at a slower pace than the three months to August – according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). Manufacturers expect volumes to fall at a broadly similar pace in the three months to December.
Recognition of Palestinian state is “crucial first step on the path to peace” - TUC22/09/2025 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday responded to the UK government’s formal recognition of the Palestinian state.
Not in our city: trade unions say far right not welcome in Newcastle22/09/2025 12:15:00
Trade unions across the North East, Yorkshire and Humber have come together to declare that the far right is not welcome in Newcastle. Read the full text of their joint statement below.
NHS Confederation - Mental Health Act detention data continues to show worrying disparities based on ethnicity22/09/2025 11:15:00
Rebecca Gray, mental health director at the NHS Confederation, responded to publication of the annual Mental Health Act Statistics
CIPD responds to government commitment on parental leave and pay review scope22/09/2025 10:15:00
We’re pleased the government has confirmed that all current and upcoming parental leave and pay entitlements will be in the scope of its parental leave review.
Cost-effective climate policies can help address cost-of-living crisis, says WWF22/09/2025 09:15:00
A new report from WWF shows how cost-effective climate policies can help the UK Government tackle the cost-of-living crisis, saving households and farmers money while boosting the UK’s energy and food security.