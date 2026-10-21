Scottish businesses to benefit from £500,000 trade push

First Minister building international partnerships and boost exports.

First Minister John Swinney has announced that Scottish businesses are set to benefit from £500,000 of Scottish Government support for a programme of trade missions to help companies grow exports and build global partnerships.

The First Minister announced the funding while addressing the Scotland-India Business Forum in Delhi. It will enable the Scottish Chambers of Commerce to lead trade missions across a range of international markets, including India, helping Scottish companies strengthen international relationships, explore export opportunities and establish new commercial partnerships.

It comes as new analysis by EY shows there are significant opportunities for Indian investment in Scottish technology, financial services, professional services, clean energy and innovation-led sectors. Four sectors have been identified as priorities for growth: energy, life sciences, technology and digital services, and food and drink. Two-way trade in these sectors is currently worth around £2 billion annually, with the potential to rise to £3.2 billion by 2030.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“Scotland’s businesses have world-class products, services and expertise to offer. This £500,000 investment will support the Scottish Chambers of Commerce to lead trade missions to several countries, helping companies grow exports, build international partnerships and pursue new opportunities in markets around the world.

“India is one strong example of what this wider programme can achieve. Scotland and India already share close business and cultural ties and by working with partners including the Scottish Chambers of Commerce and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, we are ensuring businesses are well placed to turn today’s connections into the investments, partnerships and opportunities of tomorrow.”

Charandeep Singh BEM, Chief Executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said:

“The Scottish Government’s continued support for the International Trade Partnership is helping us open doors for Scottish businesses in markets around the world.

“India represents an enormous opportunity for Scottish exporters, particularly across energy transition, advanced manufacturing, technology and food and drink. The UK–India Free Trade Agreement provides a stronger foundation for our trading relationship, but securing new contracts and investment requires local knowledge, trusted relationships and direct access to the businesses making decisions.

“Through our chamber-to-chamber partnerships, we can provide those connections and help Scottish firms navigate the Indian market. Building on the relationships we are strengthening here in New Delhi, Scottish Chambers of Commerce will return to India in early 2027 with a multi-sector trade delegation, creating new opportunities for Scottish businesses and helping them compete on the world stage.”

Dr Jyotsna Suri, Past President, FICCI and Chairperson and Managing Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, said:

“India and Scotland share strong economic, cultural and people-to-people ties, and there is considerable potential to deepen this partnership further. The Scottish Government's initiative to support international trade missions is a welcome step towards bringing businesses closer and creating new opportunities for trade, investment, and collaboration.

“The growing complementarities between our economies, particularly in technology, clean energy, life sciences, advanced manufacturing and food and drink, offer significant opportunities for cooperation. Tourism and hospitality represent another promising area, given the rich cultural heritage, distinctive tourism offerings and growing interest in travel between our two countries. Greater collaboration in this sector can not only encourage two-way tourism and investment in hospitality infrastructure but also strengthen the personal and business connections that underpin lasting economic partnerships.

“The India–UK Free Trade Agreement provides an important opportunity to build on this momentum. FICCI looks forward to working closely with the Scottish Chambers of Commerce to facilitate meaningful partnerships and translate these opportunities into tangible outcomes for businesses and communities in both India and Scotland.”

Background

Scotland Goes Global: £500K Boost for International Trade Partnership Between Scottish Government and Business - Scottish ChambersScottish Chambers

Scottish and Indian business leaders, chamber representatives and trade stakeholders attended the Scotland-India Forum in Delhi event, which forms part of wider efforts to deepen economic cooperation between Scotland and India. It follows an earlier Scotland-India Business Forum held in Glasgow during the Commonwealth Games on 30 July 2026.