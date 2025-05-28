Scottish Child Payment is making a ’massive difference’

Michelle, a mother of three from Edinburgh has shared the impact Scottish Child Payment is having in her daughter’s life.

“One of my daughters has autism and ADHD, and Scottish Child Payment allows me to do activities that calm her down and make her happy and that makes a massive difference.”

Figures released yesterday, reveal that Michelle’s daughter is just one of 326,255 children who are actively benefiting from Scottish Child Payment.

Scottish Child Payment is unique to Scotland and provides financial support for families, helping with the costs of caring for a child. It is a weekly payment, currently worth £27.15, for every eligible child that a parent or carer looks after who's under 16 years of age.

Michelle yesterday said:

“Scottish Child Payment is something that helps you and helps your children when you’re in a difficult financial situation. I think there’s sometimes a stigma around applying for it, especially as a single mother, but I highly recommend that those who have yet to apply for it do so.”

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville yesterday said:

“Eradicating child poverty is the Scottish Government’s top priority and a national mission. “Today’s figure show that the Scottish Government is supporting 233,040 individual clients and 326,255 children throughout Scotland, with over 7.5 million paid out in Scottish Child Payment. “These payments are actively improving the lives of hundreds of thousands of children in Scotland – helping their families to access essentials and experiences they might otherwise miss out on because they live on a low income. “In the coming year it is forecast we’ll invest a further £471 million, ensuring that this support continues to reach even more families and children who need it. “We would urge those who are thinking of applying for financial support, to check their eligibility and start their application today.”

Background

Social Security Scotland – Scottish Child Payment statistics to 31 March 2025

Scottish Child Payment is one of the five family payments parents and carers may be eligible for along with Best Start Grant and Best Start Foods.

All of the following need to apply:

the person lives in Scotland

the person or their partner are getting certain benefits or payments

the person or their partner are the main person looking after a child who's under 16 years old

A parent or carer can apply whether they are in work or not, if they or their partner are getting one or more of the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit

income-based Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA).

Social Security Scotland also accept claims if the person alone is named on one of these benefits: