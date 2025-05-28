Scottish Government
|Printable version
Scottish Child Payment is making a ’massive difference’
Michelle, a mother of three from Edinburgh has shared the impact Scottish Child Payment is having in her daughter’s life.
“One of my daughters has autism and ADHD, and Scottish Child Payment allows me to do activities that calm her down and make her happy and that makes a massive difference.”
Figures released yesterday, reveal that Michelle’s daughter is just one of 326,255 children who are actively benefiting from Scottish Child Payment.
Scottish Child Payment is unique to Scotland and provides financial support for families, helping with the costs of caring for a child. It is a weekly payment, currently worth £27.15, for every eligible child that a parent or carer looks after who's under 16 years of age.
Michelle yesterday said:
“Scottish Child Payment is something that helps you and helps your children when you’re in a difficult financial situation. I think there’s sometimes a stigma around applying for it, especially as a single mother, but I highly recommend that those who have yet to apply for it do so.”
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville yesterday said:
“Eradicating child poverty is the Scottish Government’s top priority and a national mission.
“Today’s figure show that the Scottish Government is supporting 233,040 individual clients and 326,255 children throughout Scotland, with over 7.5 million paid out in Scottish Child Payment.
“These payments are actively improving the lives of hundreds of thousands of children in Scotland – helping their families to access essentials and experiences they might otherwise miss out on because they live on a low income.
“In the coming year it is forecast we’ll invest a further £471 million, ensuring that this support continues to reach even more families and children who need it.
“We would urge those who are thinking of applying for financial support, to check their eligibility and start their application today.”
Background
Social Security Scotland – Scottish Child Payment statistics to 31 March 2025
Scottish Child Payment is one of the five family payments parents and carers may be eligible for along with Best Start Grant and Best Start Foods.
All of the following need to apply:
- the person lives in Scotland
- the person or their partner are getting certain benefits or payments
- the person or their partner are the main person looking after a child who's under 16 years old
A parent or carer can apply whether they are in work or not, if they or their partner are getting one or more of the following benefits:
- Universal Credit
- Child Tax Credit
- Working Tax Credit
- income-based Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA).
Social Security Scotland also accept claims if the person alone is named on one of these benefits:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scottish-child-payment-is-making-a-massive-difference/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
New agreement to strengthen Scottish and Ukrainian business ties28/05/2025 15:15:00
Supporting the recovery and rebuilding of Ukraine.
Helping Ukrainian communities thrive27/05/2025 16:05:00
A funding package to support Ukrainian communities and culture in Scotland to flourish has been announced by Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart.
Farmer payments begin27/05/2025 15:05:00
More than £6 million support for hill farmers has been paid out to more than 1,000 businesses.
First-ever students in Malawi graduate with dental degree27/05/2025 12:05:00
Scottish Government-backed project marks major milestone.
Justice Analytical Services: Areas of Research Interest27/05/2025 10:05:00
This document sets out the current Areas of Research Interest (ARI) for the Scottish Government’s Justice Analytical Services Division.
First Minister calls for national mission to raise living standards23/05/2025 12:05:00
Ahead of UK summit, FM says Winter Fuel Payment must be restored.
£26 million CashBack for Communities22/05/2025 13:05:00
Projects supporting young people at risk of being drawn into criminal activities are to receive up to £26 million over the next three years.
Investing in community regeneration22/05/2025 12:05:00
Projects to unlock economic growth and tackle poverty.