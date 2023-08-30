Scottish Child Payment reaches more than 316,000

New figures show 13,000 rise in children and young people benefitting.

The families of more than 316,000 under-16s were benefitting from Scottish Child Payment by the end of June this year, according to the latest official statistics.

New figures published yesterday show the payment of £25 per week, which is unique in the UK, was reaching 316,190 - an increase of more than 13,000 compared to 31 March 2023.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission had forecast that the average take-up in 2023/24 would be 309,000.

The total amount going direct to lower income families is now more than £350 million since the payment was launched in February 2021.

The average time taken to process applications was 13 working days in June 2023 – down from 40 working days in March 2023.

The Scottish Government has twice increased the payment; first from £10 to £20 per week per child then £25 when it extended to include all eligible children under 16 in November last year.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville yesterday said: