Scottish Child Payment reaches more than 316,000
New figures show 13,000 rise in children and young people benefitting.
The families of more than 316,000 under-16s were benefitting from Scottish Child Payment by the end of June this year, according to the latest official statistics.
New figures published yesterday show the payment of £25 per week, which is unique in the UK, was reaching 316,190 - an increase of more than 13,000 compared to 31 March 2023.
The Scottish Fiscal Commission had forecast that the average take-up in 2023/24 would be 309,000.
The total amount going direct to lower income families is now more than £350 million since the payment was launched in February 2021.
The average time taken to process applications was 13 working days in June 2023 – down from 40 working days in March 2023.
The Scottish Government has twice increased the payment; first from £10 to £20 per week per child then £25 when it extended to include all eligible children under 16 in November last year.
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville yesterday said:
“Scottish Child Payment is one of our key measures in tackling child poverty. It is an important safety net and one of many actions we are taking in government to lift people out of poverty.
“These statistics show the payment is reaching more of the children and young people who need it most.
“While things are clearly moving in the right direction I would still encourage people to spread the word about all Scottish Government benefits.
“We want everyone who is eligible to apply.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scottish-child-payment-reaches-more-than-316-000/
