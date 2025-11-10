Scottish climate plan risks falling short without fair funding and real public participation, says IPPR Scotland

Dave Hawkey, senior research fellow at IPPR Scotland, reacted to last week’s draft climate plan,

“This plan must mark a turning point in Scotland's contribution to the global efforts to protect the planet, with the next phase of decarbonisation reaching more closely into people's daily lives. Climate has dropped down the priority list in public debate despite November already feeling unseasonally warm. To its credit, Scottish government has used this plan to try to reverse this trend, setting out a positive case for climate action which emphasises the additional benefits that come along with cutting emissions.

However, key questions appear to remain unanswered in this plan. In particular, a successful plan must set out how in practice we will share the upfront costs of transition fairly. Doing so is critical to making sure implementation of the plan does not widen inequalities and that people are not penalised for doing the right thing.

Effective policies need to be done with people, not to them, meaning public participation in the policy making process is critical. There are various forms this can take, from citizens assemblies for wide ranging discussion to citizens juries to consider specific issues. Here there is a real risk the Scottish government falls short, merely opening an email address for comments rather than investing in substantive engagement.”

Dave Hawkey is available for interview.

CONTACT

Rosie Okumbe, digital and media officer: 07825 185421, r.okumbe@ippr.org

Sukhada Tatke, media and impact officer at IPPR Scotland: 07901169121, s.tatke@ippr.org

NOTES TO EDITORS

IPPR Scotland shapes public policy in pursuit of a fairer, greener, more prosperous Scotland. ippr.org/Scotland