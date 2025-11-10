Think Tanks
|Printable version
Scottish climate plan risks falling short without fair funding and real public participation, says IPPR Scotland
Dave Hawkey, senior research fellow at IPPR Scotland, reacted to last week’s draft climate plan,
“This plan must mark a turning point in Scotland's contribution to the global efforts to protect the planet, with the next phase of decarbonisation reaching more closely into people's daily lives. Climate has dropped down the priority list in public debate despite November already feeling unseasonally warm. To its credit, Scottish government has used this plan to try to reverse this trend, setting out a positive case for climate action which emphasises the additional benefits that come along with cutting emissions.
However, key questions appear to remain unanswered in this plan. In particular, a successful plan must set out how in practice we will share the upfront costs of transition fairly. Doing so is critical to making sure implementation of the plan does not widen inequalities and that people are not penalised for doing the right thing.
Effective policies need to be done with people, not to them, meaning public participation in the policy making process is critical. There are various forms this can take, from citizens assemblies for wide ranging discussion to citizens juries to consider specific issues. Here there is a real risk the Scottish government falls short, merely opening an email address for comments rather than investing in substantive engagement.”
Dave Hawkey is available for interview.
CONTACT
Rosie Okumbe, digital and media officer: 07825 185421, r.okumbe@ippr.org
Sukhada Tatke, media and impact officer at IPPR Scotland: 07901169121, s.tatke@ippr.org
NOTES TO EDITORS
IPPR Scotland shapes public policy in pursuit of a fairer, greener, more prosperous Scotland. ippr.org/Scotland
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFG - Labour is struggling to meet its education priorities07/11/2025 11:15:00
The government’s spending plans mean it will struggle to narrow gaps in educational outcomes by the end of this parliament
IEA - Shadow Monetary Policy Committee vote to hold Bank rate at 4%07/11/2025 10:15:00
The Shadow Monetary Policy Committee (SMPC), ‘hybrid’ meeting at the Institute of Economic Affairs on 14 October 2025, voted by majority to hold the UK Base Rate at 4.0%.
Work Foundation - Keep Britain Working Review is a welcome intervention to support healthier working lives07/11/2025 09:15:00
Ben Harrison (Director, Work Foundation at Lancaster University) responded to the launch of the final report of the Keep Britain Working Review led by Sir Charlie Mayfield
IEA - Deregulate to boost birth rates, new research suggests03/11/2025 10:15:00
A new paper, published by the Institute of Economic Affairs, shows that while the total fertility rate hit a record low of 1.44 children per woman in 2023, women’s intended fertility has remained remarkably stable at around 2.2 children since 1979, suggesting that the ‘fertility gap’ may have grown since it was last measured in 2011.
CSJ - Children in long-term workless households hits nine-year high, analysis reveals03/11/2025 09:15:00
More children are growing up with long-term workless parents than at any time since 2015, new figures reveal
IFS - New data show official statistics overcounted the self-employed for decades31/10/2025 10:05:00
New IFS analysis finds that official data overstated UK self-employment and top income shares between 2002–03 and 2017–18, offering a revised picture.
IPPR poll reveals deep public skepticism about next Scottish government’s ability to deliver31/10/2025 09:05:00
Fresh IPPR Scotland polling has found a growing disconnect between the public’s priorities and the political debate ahead of next year’s Scottish parliamentary election.
CSJ - Record numbers absent for over half of school in Spring term, new data reveals27/10/2025 10:15:00
Pupils missing more than half of classes hit a termly record high in Spring 2025, according to new figures from the Department for Education