Scottish Connections Fund open for applications

Fund to support Scotland’s diaspora increased by 50%.

Applications are now open for the Scottish Connections Fund 2025-26, which helps strengthen Scotland’s international diaspora.

Grants of up to £5,000 are available for new projects that help to promote Scotland and bring together our diaspora around the world. This year’s total funding has increased by 50% to £75,000 – supporting a minimum of 15 projects in 2025-26.

The Fund aims to promote increased visibility and connectivity with and between Scottish diaspora communities. It offers funding to deliver new and innovative projects outwith Scotland that promote the nation’s reputation and interests around the globe.

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said:

“The Scottish Connections Fund has increased by 50% to £75,000 for this year – meaning that even more new and innovative projects will be able to benefit and engage Scotland’s diaspora community. “The Fund is open to bids from any individual or organisation with a Scottish connection, whether that link is through heritage, education, business, culture, or a broader affinity. “We see Scotland diaspora as an extension of Scotland itself – and we want to support this thriving community around the world.”

One of the Fund’s beneficiaries last year was the Africa Scotland Business Network which received funding to set up a new Future Leaders business network for under 30s.

Director Claire Alexander said:

“The Scottish Connections Fund has played a pivotal role in launching a powerful legacy initiative that’s making a real difference in the lives of young people. Africa Scotland Business Network (ASBN) was honoured to receive a grant from the fund, which enabled the creation of ASBN Future Leaders - a dynamic, new, international and intercultural business network tailored specifically for the needs of young people. “Today, ASBN Future Leaders is home to young people from Scotland, England, Namibia, South Africa, and Kenya - and the community continues to grow every month.”

Background

Applications for this year’s Fund will close on Tuesday 9 September 2025. Projects must be completed by the end of March 2026.

The Scottish Connections Fund has supported 15 successful projects across two previous funding rounds.

The launch of the Scottish Connections Fund was a commitment included in the Scottish Connections Framework, published April 2023.

ASBN Future Leaders, from the Africa Scotland Business Network gives young people access to a trusted, international network of diverse individuals in Scotland and beyond, to nurture intercultural and knowledge exchange. Young members also receive personal brand-building opportunities, marketing exposure, mentorship, and a 12-month educational programme led by experienced CEOs from our founding business network.