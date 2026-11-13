Scottish cooking-products innovator Ooni fires up global growth with government-backed finance

Edinburgh-based Ooni secures £10 million of financing backed by UK Export Finance to support its international growth.

The Scottish firm employs over 160 people across the UK and is currently recruiting for a further 8 UK-based roles

Announcement made alongside UK Export Finance’s first Scotland Business Forum, bringing together Scottish businesses, lenders and government to unlock more export-led growth

Ooni, an Edinburgh-based cooking-products company, is building on its international success with £10 million of financing provided by HSBC UK and guaranteed by UK Export Finance (UKEF), the government’s export credit agency. The financing provides Ooni with a flexible working capital buffer to underpin continued expansion across key markets in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Founded in 2012, Ooni has grown from a Kickstarter-funded start-up into a global consumer brand. The company currently employs over 230 people globally, with 167 roles based in the UK. Following recent growth, Ooni is now hiring 8 additional UK-based roles.

The announcement comes alongside UKEF’s first Scotland Business Forum in Edinburgh on 12 November, part of International Trade Week. The Forum will bring Scottish exporters together with banks, government and trade specialists to discuss how businesses can access the finance and support they need to expand internationally.

Minister for Trade Anas Sarwar said:

Ooni is the perfect example of how Government and business can work together to take British products to customers around the world. As we celebrate International Trade Week, UKEF continues to help ambitious firms secure the finance they need to grow exports, create jobs and drive growth in every postcode.

Founded by Edinburgh-born Darina Garland and her husband Kristian Tapaninaho, Ooni has operations in several international markets while retaining a significant presence in Scotland, including its product development operation at Ooni Park in Broxburn and offices at Edinburgh Park.

Carol Harvey, Export Finance Manager for UKEF, said:

Ooni’s journey from start-up to world-leading brand is a brilliant example of Scottish innovation and ambition. We’re proud to work with HSBC UK to help Ooni invest in growth and jobs in Scotland while taking its products to even more customers around the world.

Andrew Brown, Chief Financial Officer at Ooni, said:

Our 2025 profit growth gave our partners a clear vote of confidence in the strength of the Ooni brand and our strategic direction, despite persistent global market headwinds. That underlying balance sheet resilience led HSBC to extend our credit facility from £6 million to £10 million, supporting Ooni on its next phase of growth.

Stephanie Betant, Managing Director and Head of Global Trade Solutions at HSBC UK, said:

Ooni is a great example of the ambition we see among UK businesses looking beyond their home market for growth. As companies expand internationally, having the right trade, working capital and banking solutions in place makes all the difference – helping them manage complexity, strengthen resilience and seize opportunities in new markets. At HSBC UK, we’re proud to collaborate with UKEF so businesses like Ooni can turn international ambition into sustainable growth.

The Scotland Business Forum forms part of UKEF’s wider work with lending partners to expand access to export finance across the UK, supporting the government’s ambition to drive growth in every region and nation.

Over the last financial year, UKEF provided over £11 billion in loans, guarantees and insurance to help UK companies export and grow, supporting up to 85,000 jobs and contributing up to £6.4 billion to the economy.