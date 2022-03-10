Scottish Government
Scottish Crown Estate Net Revenue Allocations 2018-2019 - Report of Local Authority Expenditure
High level report which sets out the spending of Local Authorities from net revenue generated by the Scottish Crown Estate in 2018-2019.
In 2020 £9.7 million was distributed to Local Authorities for the delivery of projects demonstrating coastal community benefit. Monies were generated from Scottish Crown Estate marine assets out to 12 nautical miles in 2018-19.
Background
This is the second high level report which sets out spending of local authorities from net revenue generated from Scottish Crown Estate marine assets out to 12 nautical miles. 'Year one reporting' - was published in December 2020.
This short report covers the net revenue generated 2018-19 which was distributed July 2020 based on an interim formula agreed with COSLA which is a share of total sea area in the 0-12 nautical mile zone adjacent to each local authority. The revenues are shared between 26 councils with stretches of coastline and directed at projects delivering a coastal community benefit. The third year of spend from net revenue generated during 2019-20 will be based on the new agreed hybrid methodology which comprises a 50/50 combination of the current interim formula and the new asset-based methodology.
As a result of the climate emergency and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, in order to provide a strategic view of how these funds have been used by Local Authorities for the benefit of coastal communities, each project has been assigned to one of eight primary objectives with the outcomes: local economy, place, and environment.
