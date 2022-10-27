A statistical news release

Marine Scotland Science today published the Scottish Fish Farm Production Survey 2021. The publication details statistics on the employment and production from Scottish fish farms. It is structured to follow industry trends within the farmed Atlantic salmon, rainbow trout and other species sectors. Some statistics are given for the 21-year period 2001-2021.

Some key figures from this publication are:

In 2021, production of Atlantic salmon increased by 13,264 tonnes (7%) to 205,393 tonnes. This is the highest level of production recorded in Scotland.

The total number of smolts produced in 2021 increased by 0.7 million (1%) to 51.2 million.

Production tonnage of rainbow trout increased by 8% in 2021 to 8,156 tonnes. This is the second highest level of rainbow trout production recorded in Scotland.

Brown and sea trout production decreased from 24 tonnes in 2020 to 23 tonnes in 2021.

The total number of staff employed in marine salmon production during 2021 decreased by 135 to 1,495 staff.

The full statistical publication for 2021 can be accessed at: Scottish Fish Farm Production Survey 2021 - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

Notes:

The survey is compiled from data collected directly from authorised fish farming businesses.