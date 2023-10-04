Scottish Government
Scottish Fish Farm Production Survey 2022
The Scottish Government today published the Scottish Fish Farm Production Survey 2022.
The publication details statistics on the employment and production from Scottish fish farms. It is structured to follow industry trends within the farmed Atlantic salmon, rainbow trout and other species sectors. Some statistics are given for the 21-year period 2002-2022.
Some key figures from this publication are:
- In 2022, production of Atlantic salmon decreased by 36,199 tonnes (18%) to 169,194 tonnes.
- The total number of smolts produced in 2022 increased by 3.9 million (8%) to 55.1 million.
- Production tonnage of rainbow trout increased by 7% in 2022 to 8,757 tonnes. This is the highest level of rainbow trout production recorded in Scotland.
- Brown and sea trout production remained at 23 tonnes in 2022.
- In 2022, the total number of staff directly employed in salmon production was 1,508 staff, an increase of 13 staff compared with 2021. The staffing figures refer to production of Atlantic salmon in seawater and do not include staff involved with processing or marketing activities.
The full statistical publication for 2022 can be accessed at: Scottish Fish Farm Production Survey 2022 - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scottish-fish-farm-production-survey-2022/
