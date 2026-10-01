An Official Statistics Publication.

The Scottish Government yesterday published the Scottish Fish Farm Production Survey 2025. The publication details statistics on the employment and production from Scottish fish farms. It is structured to follow industry trends within the farmed Atlantic salmon, rainbow trout and other species sectors.

Some key figures from this publication are:

In 2025, production of Atlantic salmon increased by 5,836 tonnes (3%) to 197,836 tonnes.

In 2025, the total number of staff directly employed in salmon production in seawater was 1,410, an increased of 48 people (4%) compared with 2024. These staffing figures do not include staff involved in processing or marketing activities.

The total number of smolts produced in 2025 increased by 8.9 million (20%) to 53.5 million.

Production of rainbow trout decreased by 4,579 tonnes (56%) to 3,592 tonnes, largely due to a major rainbow trout producer being acquired by a salmon producer.

The survival to harvest rate for the 2023 Atlantic salmon year class increased to 68.8%, compared with 61.8% for the 2022 year class.

The full statistical publication for 2025 can be accessed at: Scottish Fish Farm Production Survey 2025 – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

Notes:

The survey is compiled from data collected directly from authorised fish farming businesses.

Official statistics are produced by professionally independent staff – more information on the standards of official statistics in Scotland can be accessed at: Producing Official Statistics - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)