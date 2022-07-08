Scottish golf backed by £3m funding

Minister highlights benefits of support for unprecedented summer of golf.

For the first time Scotland will host the R&A’s three major championships alongside Scotland’s two opens – backed by more than £3 million annually to support golf events and market Scotland globally as the Home of Golf.

The Scottish Open, which teed off yesterday, has received £1.8 million in funding from the Scottish Government to support the event to grow and deliver a first-rate playing and spectating experience. The Genesis Scottish Open has attracted its strongest-ever field this year, with nine of the world’s top 10 players competing at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Culture Minister Neil Gray highlighted the benefits of Scottish Government support for the sport as the landmark event, the first to be co-sanctioned by golf’s governing bodies on both sides of the Atlantic, got underway.

Mr Gray yesterday said:

“Earlier this week, I was delighted to get the chance to say thanks in person to many of those who have contributed to Scotland’s spectacular summer of golf, including event organisers, governing bodies, sponsors, partners, local authorities, media and broadcasters. “In the same year as we celebrate the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews it’s fitting that we underline Scotland’s status as the home of golf and a global leader in golf tourism by hosting an unprecedented series of tournaments which will showcase Scotland and our top courses to a worldwide audience. “The Scottish Government recognises the importance and benefits of golf and golf events, including boosting tourism and our economy. We have a long-standing track record of support and are proud to fund our annual national men’s and women’s Opens and work with our partners at VisitScotland to support a host of other events. “Our commitment to all of these fantastic tournaments helps promote our priorities, including health and wellbeing and inclusivity and equality - and I’m delighted to see the Women’s Open at Muirfield for the first time.”

Background

For the first time, the R&A’s three major championships – the Open, the AIG Women’s Open and the Senior Open – will take place in Scotland in the same year, alongside the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open and the men’s Genesis Scottish Open. In another first, the Women’s Open will take place at Muirfield.

A record-breaking crowd of nearly 300,000 is expected at St Andrews for the 150th Open, with large numbers expected to attend the other events this month and next.