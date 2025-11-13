Scottish Government credit rating matches UK

Prudent financial management highlighted as key contributing factor.

The Scottish Government has been confirmed as high investment grade, matching the UK and better than Spain, Italy and Japan, by two global credit rating agencies.

The Scottish Government’s first credit ratings have been assigned as part of a roadmap towards delivery of a bonds programme to support infrastructure investment. Moody’s rated the Scottish Government as Aa3 and S&P Global rated it as AA, both identical to the UK’s Sovereign rating and higher than major European and global economies.

The strength and diversity of Scotland’s economy, its strong institutional framework, as well as the Scottish Government’s prudent financial management and low levels of debt are factors highlighted in the agencies’ reports.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison yesterday said:

“This is an excellent result – on a level with the UK’s sovereign rating and better than many major industrial countries – which reflects our strong track record of prudent fiscal policy and responsible debt and financial management. “High credit ratings will support our wider efforts to boost economic growth by providing one of the clearest signals that Scotland is a place to invest in and do business. “The credit ratings will also support plans for a future Scottish Government bond issuance. An update on progress will be set out by the First Minister tomorrow.”

Background

The Scottish Government Assigned 'AA' Rating; Out | S&P Global Ratings

https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/454328

The Scotland Act 2016 devolved powers to Scotland to allow the issuing of government bonds for capital investment. As part of the 2025-26 Scottish Budget process, the Scottish Government set out an update on Scottish Government borrowing policy and progress towards a future bond issuance.

First Minister John Swinney will announce next steps for the Scottish Government’s Bonds programme today (Thursday 13 November).

The Scottish Government is being advised by EY.