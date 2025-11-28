Scottish Government high level action plan in response to the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights

Scottish Government’s High Level Action Plan which sets out the activity we are taking to respond to the Concluding Observations made by the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (UN Committee) during the seventh State party review in February 2025, in relation to devolved matters.

Introduction

The International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) was adopted by the United Nations in 1966 and came into force in 1976. Scotland, as part of the UK State Party, is bound by the ICESCR. The Covenant guarantees rights essential to human dignity and wellbeing. These include:

the rights to be exercised without discrimination

the right to equality between men and women

the right to work and fair working conditions

the right to form and join a trade union

the right to social security

the right to an adequate standard of living, including adequate food, clothing, and housing

the right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health

the right to education

the right to take part in cultural life

At an international level, compliance with ICESCR is monitored by the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (UN Committee), an independent body of experts which monitors implementation, interprets treaty provisions, and issues recommendations to States to support them to further realise the rights contained in ICESCR. The UN Committee conducts periodic reviews of State parties, which typically take place every five years. As part of this process, States are required to submit cyclical reports and give oral evidence to the UN Committee demonstrating how they are implementing the rights contained within ICESCR.

The UN Committee last reviewed the UK in 2016. Since then, we have delivered a number of significant achievements including, establishing a social security system centred on dignity, fairness, and respect, incorporating the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) into domestic law, and taking a human rights based approach to drug use and establishing a National Mission backed by £250 million.

Scotland, as part of the UK State Party, completed its latest reporting cycle in February this year (2025) which culminated in an Interactive Dialogue between the UK and the UN Committee. In preparation for the Interactive Dialogue, the Scottish Government engaged with civil society organisations to assess and report on human rights progress since the previous review. This contribution formed part of the UK’s State Party report which was submitted to the UN Committee. More than 70 civil society organisations and National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) also submitted independent ‘shadow reports’ and many also travelled to Geneva to give oral evidence to the UN Committee. Following the Interactive Dialogue, the UN Committee issued its Concluding Observations.

Since the publication of the Concluding Observations in February 2025, we have engaged widely with stakeholders across Scotland to ensure their voices shape our approach to responding to treaty body recommendations. This High Level Action Plan sets out the Scottish Government’s response to the UN Committee’s Concluding Observations on devolved matters. It outlines current and planned actions across a wide range of rights issues, reaffirms Scotland’s commitment to further embedding treaty obligations, and provides a practical framework for collaboration and accountability. Building on strong stakeholder engagement, it reflects Scotland’s collective ambition to realise human rights for all and supports implementation, informed debate, and scrutiny. It should be read alongside the UK-wide State Party report submitted to the UN.

The publication of this High Level Action Plan marks a key milestone in our broader programme to strengthen the implementation of human rights in Scotland. It is part of a wider suite of activity designed to support our ambition to embed economic, social, and cultural rights more deeply and effectively across government and public services. Central to this ambition is the development of a Human Rights Tracker Tool, which we aim to launch by March 2026. This digital platform will provide a centralised, transparent record of recommendations from international human rights treaty bodies, enabling us to further monitor progress, identify areas for improvement, and support accountability on actions related to devolved matters. The Tracker will help ensure that rights are increasingly embedded and realised in practice.

Click here for the full press release