Scottish Government Prevention Unit: Areas of Shared Interest

The Prevention Unit Areas of Shared Interest paper sets out topics of strategic importance for addressing key prevention challenges in Scotland and where further research, evidence and collaboration could help support the shift towards a more preventative system.

Introduction

The Scottish Government Prevention Unit was established in June 2026 to support the development of preventative approaches across Scotland's public services. The Unit leads delivery of the Prevention Pillar within the Public Service Reform Strategy and works across portfolios to strengthen the evidence, analytical infrastructure and investment approaches needed to support prevention. A key part of its role is connecting activity across Scottish Government and engaging with partners across the public, third, academic and private sectors, recognising the significant contribution these sectors already make to advancing prevention.

This paper sets out a number of Areas of Shared Interest identified by the Prevention Unit. These are topics where there is both a strategic policy interest and a need for further evidence, learning or collaboration to support policy development, service improvement and investment in prevention. The areas span both analytical and policy questions and reflect the Unit's focus on developing the infrastructure needed to support prevention, while working closely with policy teams and external partners across a wide range of issues.

The purpose of the paper is to explain why these areas are important, to highlight relevant work already underway across Scotland, and to identify opportunities for collaboration and shared learning. It is intended for colleagues across Scottish Government, local government, the NHS, the third sector, academia and other organisations with an interest in prevention and public service reform.

For each area of shared interest, the paper outlines key research, analytical and policy questions that could help strengthen understanding of prevention and support improved outcomes for the people of Scotland. It also highlights examples of current activity and identifies opportunities for organisations and individuals to connect, share evidence and insights, align work where appropriate, and contribute to the development of prevention policy, delivery and investment approaches.

This paper is intended as a starting point for engagement rather than a comprehensive review of the evidence base. While it provides examples of relevant activity and research, it does not seek to catalogue all existing literature, initiatives or organisations with an interest in these topics. The Areas of Shared Interest will develop over time and, while they seek to cover a broad set of prevention topics, they are not an exhaustive list of all prevention topic areas.

We welcome engagement from researchers, practitioners, policymakers and organisations working in any of these areas. For further information, or to discuss relevant research, evidence or insights, please contact PreventionUnit@gov.scot. The nature of any subsequent engagement will depend on the topic, priorities and available capacity, but the Unit is keen to facilitate connections and exchange learning wherever possible.

Click here for the full press release