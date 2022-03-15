Scottish Government
Scottish Government Workforce Statistics December 2021
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland
The latest quarterly Scottish Government Workforce Information statistics have been published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician. These statistics cover the numbers of workers, staff sickness rates, and the diversity of staff up to the most recent quarter ending December 2021.
The statistics show that:
- at the end of December 2021 there were 8,289 full time equivalent (FTE) directly employed staff, an increase on last year’s figure of 7,271 at the end of December 2020. The percentage of directly employed staff in permanent (98%) and temporary (2%) categories was similar to last year (December 2020: 98%, 2%)
- there was a 16.4% increase in the number (headcount) of contingent (non-directly employed) workers from the end of December 2020 (1,740) to the end of December 2021 (2,026), an increase of 286 workers
- the staff sickness level was 5.9 average working days lost (AWDL) per staff year in the 12 month period ending September 2021, compared with 6.8 AWDL for the 12 month period ending September 2020. This equates to a loss of 2.6% of working days in the 12 month period ending September 2021
- just over half (55.8%) of the workforce were female, compared to 44.2% male. The proportion of female staff is higher than the same period last year (54.2% December 2020)
- at the end of December 2021 the majority of staff were aged between 30 and 59, broken down as follows: 30-39 (6%), 40-49 (26.1%), 50-59 (24.0%) , 18.1% were aged 16-29, and 6.2% were aged 60 or over
- the proportion of directly employed staff providing diversity information has decreased for disability, ethnicity, marital status, religion and sexual orientation since the same period last year
Background
Scottish Government Workforce Information
The statistics contain quarterly data from March 2012 to December 2021 and present:
- full time equivalent numbers and headcounts in each directly employed staff category
- headcounts of contingent workers engaged in work for the Scottish Government
- sickness absence levels of directly employed staff, headcounts of directly employed staff by age, disability status, ethnicity, gender, marital/civil partnership status, religion or belief, and sexual orientation
The Scottish Government uses the data internally for monitoring the performance of its workforce. Other expected users of the data in this publication are likely to include the general public and media for information about the Scottish Government, and other government departments for comparative purposes.
Official statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff. The figures released today were produced in accordance with professional standards set out in the Code of Practice for Official Statistics.
More information on the standards of official statistics in Scotland
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scottish-government-workforce-statistics-december-2021/
This report presents the results of an evaluation of the Small Business Bonus Scheme (SBBS), and provides recommendations in relation to the SBBS and non-domestic rates relief more broadly.