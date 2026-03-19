Scottish Government
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Scottish Government Workforce Statistics December 2025
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
The latest quarterly Scottish Government Workforce Information statistics have been published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician. These statistics cover the numbers of workers, staff sickness rates, and the diversity of staff up to the most recent quarter ending December 2025.
The statistics show that:
- At the end of December 2025 there were 8,838 full time equivalent (FTE) directly employed staff, a decrease on last year’s figure of 8,975 (1.5%) at the end of December 2024.
- At the end of December 2025, 99.4% of full time equivalent (FTE) directly employed staff were permanent and 0.6% were temporary. Last year, in December 2024, these were 99.5% and 0.5%, respectively.
- There was a 9.5% decrease in the number (headcount) of contingent (non-directly employed) workers from the end of December 2024 (1,096) to the end of December 2025 (992), a decrease of 104 workers.
- The staff sickness level was 8.5 average working days lost (AWDL) per staff year in the 12 month period ending December 2025. This equates to a loss of 3.8% of working days in the 12 month period ending December 2025. The 12 month period ending December 2024 also had a staff sickness level of 8.5 average working days lost (AWDL) per staff year.
- Just over half (56.6%) of the workforce were female, compared to 43.4% male. The proportion of female staff is slightly higher than that in the same period last year (56.5% December 2024).
- At the end of December 2025, the majority of staff were aged between 30 and 59, broken down as follows: 30-39 (29.6%), 40-49 (28.6%), 50-59 (22.8%). 11.8% of staff were aged 16-29, and 7.3% were aged 60 or over.
- Detailed statistics on the diversity and inclusion of the Scottish Government workforce, including the 2024 People Survey demographic data, are available.
Background
The figures released today were produced in accordance with professional standards set out in the Code of Practice for Official Statistics.
The full statistics are available on the Scottish Government website.
The statistics contain quarterly data from March 2012 to December 2025 and present:
- full time equivalent numbers and headcounts in each directly employed staff category
- headcounts of contingent workers engaged in work for the Scottish Government
- sickness absence levels of directly employed staff, headcounts of directly employed staff by age, disability status, ethnicity, sex, marital/civil partnership status, religion or belief, sexual orientation and socio-economic background
The Scottish Government uses the data internally for monitoring the performance of its workforce. Other expected users of the data in this publication are likely to include the general public and media for information about the Scottish Government, and other government departments for comparative purposes.
Official statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff. More information on the standards of official statistics in Scotland is available.
Contact:
- Stephen Naysmith - Stephen.Naysmith@gov.scot
- Donna Rafferty - Donna.Rafferty@gov.scot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scottish-government-workforce-statistics-december-2025/
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