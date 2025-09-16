Scottish Government
|Printable version
Scottish Government Workforce Statistics June 2025
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
The latest quarterly Scottish Government Workforce Information statistics have been published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician. These statistics cover the numbers of workers, staff sickness rates, and the diversity of staff up to the most recent quarter ending June 2025.
The statistics show that:
- At the end of June 2025 there were 8,857 full time equivalent (FTE) directly employed staff, a decrease on last year’s figure of 8,911 (0.6%) at the end of June 2024.
- At the end of June 2025, 99.4% of full time equivalent (FTE) directly employed staff were permanent and 0.6% were temporary. Last year, in June 2024, these were 99.5% and 0.5%, respectively.
- There was a 13.6% decrease in the number (headcount) of contingent (non-directly employed) workers from the end of June 2024 (1,214) to the end of June 2025 (1,049), a decrease of 165 workers.
- The staff sickness level was 8.4 average working days lost (AWDL) per staff year in the 12 month period ending June 2025. This equates to a loss of 3.7% of working days in the 12 month period ending June 2025. The 12 month period ending June 2024 also had a staff sickness level of 8.4 average working days lost (AWDL) per staff year.
- Just over half (56.7%) of the workforce were female, compared to 43.3% male. The proportion of female staff is slightly higher than that in the same period last year (56.4% June 2024).
- At the end of June 2025, the majority of staff were aged between 30 and 59, broken down as follows: 30-39 (29.0%), 40-49 (28.6%), 50-59 (22.5%). 12.8% of staff were aged 16-29, and 7.2% were aged 60 or over.
- Detailed statistics on the diversity and inclusion of the Scottish Government workforce, including the 2024 People Survey demographic data, are available at https://data.gov.scot/workforce-diversity-2024-update/.
Background
The figures released today were produced in accordance with professional standards set out in the Code of Practice for Official Statistics.
The full statistics are available at: www.gov.scot/publications/workforce-information/
The statistics contain quarterly data from March 2012 to June 2025 and present:
- full time equivalent numbers and headcounts in each directly employed staff category
- headcounts of contingent workers engaged in work for the Scottish Government
- sickness absence levels of directly employed staff, headcounts of directly employed staff by age, disability status, ethnicity, sex, marital/civil partnership status, religion or belief, sexual orientation and socio-economic background.
The Scottish Government uses the data internally for monitoring the performance of its workforce. Other expected users of the data in this publication are likely to include the general public and media for information about the Scottish Government, and other government departments for comparative purposes.
Official statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff. More information on the standards of official statistics in Scotland can be accessed at:
Statistics and research – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scottish-government-workforce-statistics-june-2025/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Homelessness Statistics, 2024-2516/09/2025 15:05:00
A bi-annual update on Homelessness Statistics covering 2024-25 has been released today.
School Estates Statistics 202516/09/2025 13:05:00
The proportion of schools reported as being in good or satisfactory condition has increased to 92.0% (91.7% in 2024).
Securing bus manufacturing jobs in Scotland16/09/2025 10:05:00
A package has been announced to support the retention of manufacturing jobs at Alexander Dennis in Scotland.
Scotland hosts global gaming summit15/09/2025 15:05:00
First Minister welcomes industry leaders to global showcase.
A Trading Nation - Updating Scotland's Country and Sector Prioritisation15/09/2025 13:05:00
This paper sets out the analytical update to the country and sector priorities underpinning the Scottish Government's export strategy, A Trading Nation. It also provides an update to the methodology used in this analysis.
Scottish offshore wind delegation heads to Japan15/09/2025 12:05:00
Showcasing Scotland’s renewable energy potential and innovation.
Reduction in vacant and derelict land12/09/2025 15:05:00
Scottish Government investment continues to help drive progress.
Offshore wind energy - sectoral marine plan - innovation and targeted oil and gas decarbonisation: further research - social impact assessment12/09/2025 13:05:00
This study explores community perspectives on the anticipated social and economic impacts on offshore wind farms, identifies gaps in the draft strategic environmental impact assessment (SEIA) and provides recommendations for its refinement.
Scottish blue carbon action plan11/09/2025 15:05:00
Plan setting out how consideration of blue carbon habitats is being integrated into marine policies and priority actions to address key evidence gaps.
Social Impact Assessment: Further Research to Support the SEIA for the Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy and Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas Decarbonisation11/09/2025 13:05:00
This study explores community perspectives on the anticipated social and economic impacts on offshore wind farms, identifies gaps in the draft SEIA and provides recommendations for its refinement.