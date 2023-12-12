Scottish Government
|Printable version
Scottish Government Workforce Statistics September 2023
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
The latest quarterly Scottish Government Workforce Information statistics have been published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician. These statistics cover the numbers of workers, staff sickness rates, and the diversity of staff up to the most recent quarter ending September 2023.
The statistics show that:
- At the end of September 2023 there were 8,771 full time equivalent (FTE) directly employed staff, a decrease on last year’s figure of 8,787 (0.2%) at the end of September 2023. The percentage of directly employed staff in permanent (99%) and temporary (1%) categories was similar to last year (September 2022: 98%, 2%).
- There was an 23% decrease in the number (headcount) of contingent (non-directly employed) workers from the end of September 2022 (1,937) to the end of September 2023 (1,492), a decrease of 445 workers.
- The staff sickness level was 8.1 average working days lost (AWDL) per staff year in the 12 month period ending September 2023, compared with 8 AWDL for the 12 month period ending September 2022. This equates to a loss of 3.6% of working days in the 12 month period ending September 2023.
- Just over half (56.6%) of the workforce were female, compared to 43.4% male. The proportion of female staff is slightly higher than the same period last year (56.5% September 2022).
- At the end of September 2023 the majority of staff were aged between 30 and 59, broken down as follows: 30-39 (27.5%), 40-49 (26.8%), 50-59 (23%), 16.1% were aged 16-29, and 6.7% were aged 60 or over.
- The proportion of directly employed staff providing diversity information has increased slightly for those declaring as disabled (0.1%) and has increased slightly for those declaring marital status (1.5%) since the same period last year. For all other diversity characteristics the proportion has dropped slightly (up to 0.9%) since the same period last year.
Background
The figures released today were produced in accordance with professional standards set out in the Code of Practice for Official Statistics.
The full statistics are available at:
https://beta.gov.scot/publications/workforce-information/
The statistics contain quarterly data from March 2012 to September 2023 and present:
- full time equivalent numbers and headcounts in each directly employed staff category
- headcounts of contingent workers engaged in work for the Scottish Government
- sickness absence levels of directly employed staff, headcounts of directly employed staff by age, disability status, ethnicity, sex, marital/civil partnership status, religion or belief, and sexual orientation.
The Scottish Government uses the data internally for monitoring the performance of its workforce. Other expected users of the data in this publication are likely to include the general public and media for information about the Scottish Government, and other government departments for comparative purposes.
Official statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff. More information on the standards of official statistics in Scotland can be accessed at:
Statistics and research – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scottish-government-workforce-statistics-september-2023/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Quarterly Housing Statistics to end September 202312/12/2023 16:05:00
There were 21,952 all-sector new build homes completed in Scotland in the year to end September 2023, according to quarterly statistics on housebuilding and affordable housing supply published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.
Summary Statistics for Schools in Scotland 202312/12/2023 14:05:00
An accredited official statistics publication for Scotland.
People power on the High Street12/12/2023 12:05:00
First Minister visits Dunbar businesses ahead of Travelling Cabinet.
Increasing financial support for Scottish students12/12/2023 11:05:00
Main undergraduate funding package now in line with the Living Wage.
People urged to use unspent Best Start Foods balances12/12/2023 10:05:00
Christmas letter will remind families to use money on card.
Humanitarian aid for Afghanistan11/12/2023 15:05:00
Funding of £250,000 will be provided to aid charities responding to those affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Afghanistan in mid-October through the Humanitarian Emergency Fund (HEF).
Minimum Income Guarantee in an independent Scotland11/12/2023 12:05:00
The latest paper in the Building a New Scotland series, Social Security in an independent Scotland, published this week, outlined how a Minimum Income Guarantee could ensure everyone can achieve a dignified standard of living.
Fisheries talks conclude11/12/2023 10:25:00
Negotiations with the EU and Norway on fishing opportunities for 2024 have now concluded. These agreements set out Total Allowable Catch (TAC) limits and management measures for jointly managed stocks.
Advancing children’s rights in law08/12/2023 11:10:00
Amended UN Convention on the Rights of the Child Bill passed.