Scottish Government
|Printable version
Scottish Government Workforce Statistics September 2024
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
The latest quarterly Scottish Government Workforce Information statistics have been published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician. These statistics cover the numbers of workers, staff sickness rates, and the diversity of staff up to the most recent quarter ending September 2024.
The statistics show that:
- At the end of September 2024 there were 9,014 full time equivalent (FTE) directly employed staff, an increase on last year’s figure of 8,771 (2.8%) at the end of September 2023.
- At the end of September 2024 99.5% of full time equivalent (FTE) directly employed staff were permanent and 0.5% were temporary. This compares to last year (September 2023: 99%, 1%).
- There was a 17% decrease in the number (headcount) of contingent (non-directly employed) workers from the end of September 2023 (1,492) to the end of September 2024 (1,235), a decrease of 257 workers.
- The staff sickness level was 8.6 average working days lost (AWDL) per staff year in the 12 month period ending September 2024, compared with 8.1 AWDL for the 12 month period ending September 2023. This equates to a loss of 3.8% of working days in the 12 month period ending September 2024.
- Just over half (56.5%) of the workforce were female, compared to 43.5% male. The proportion of female staff is slightly less than that in the same period last year (56.6% September 2023).
- At the end of September 2024 the majority of staff were aged between 30 and 59, broken down as follows: 30-39 (28.1%), 40-49 (27.7%), 50-59 (22.6%), 14.5% were aged 16-29, and 7% were aged 60 or over.
- The most recent diversity and inclusion information within the SG workforce is found at https://data.gov.scot/workforce-diversity-2023/.
Background
The figures released today were produced in accordance with professional standards set out in the Code of Practice for Official Statistics.
The full statistics are available at:
https://beta.gov.scot/publications/workforce-information/
The statistics contain quarterly data from March 2012 to September 2024 and present:
- full time equivalent numbers and headcounts in each directly employed staff category
- headcounts of contingent workers engaged in work for the Scottish Government
- sickness absence levels of directly employed staff, headcounts of directly employed staff by age, disability status, ethnicity, sex, marital/civil partnership status, religion or belief, and sexual orientation.
The Scottish Government uses the data internally for monitoring the performance of its workforce. Other expected users of the data in this publication are likely to include the general public and media for information about the Scottish Government, and other government departments for comparative purposes.
Official statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff. More information on the standards of official statistics in Scotland can be accessed at:
Statistics and research – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scottish-government-workforce-statistics-september-2024/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Local authority total and vacant housing stock, Scotland, March 202417/12/2024 16:25:00
There were 11,751 local authority housing stock units vacant as of 31 March 2024.
English classes for New Scots17/12/2024 15:05:00
Refugees, people seeking asylum and other forced migrants in Glasgow are benefitting from English classes to help them integrate into communities, supported by £500,000 in Scottish Government funding which will help 800 learners.
Humanitarian aid provided for hidden crises in Sudan17/12/2024 12:05:00
World’s biggest humanitarian catastrophe to receive vital assistance.
Budget will prioritise patients through NHS improvement17/12/2024 10:05:00
The Scottish Government Budget will prioritise patients and drive improvements to the NHS, Health Secretary Neil Gray has said.
Scottish Mentoring and Leadership Programme: interim report - qualitative process and impact assessment16/12/2024 15:05:00
The Scottish Mentoring and Leadership Programme (SMLP) supports disadvantaged youth through MCR Pathways, a mentoring program improving education and life skills, and Columba 1400, which fosters leadership and confidence.
Islands hospitality support to continue16/12/2024 12:05:00
Up to 100% non-domestic rates relief for hospitality businesses on Scotland’s islands and specified remote areas will continue in 2025-26, subject to the Budget passing.
Restoring Scotland’s rainforests13/12/2024 15:05:00
More than 1,200 hectares of degraded rainforest habitat are now on the road to recovery thanks to Scottish Government funding.
£15 billion for councils13/12/2024 12:25:00
Local authorities receive real terms increase in funding.