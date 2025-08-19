Scottish Green Public Sector Estate Decarbonisation Scheme Progress Report

A project progress report which includes details of projects that received capital grant funding through the Scottish Central Government Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme.

Introduction

This document produced by the Energy and Climate Change Directorate in the Scottish Government includes a series of one page summaries for each of the grant projects supported through the Scottish Central Government Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme and Scotland’s Public Sector Heat Decarbonisation Fund as part of the wider Green Public Sector Estate Decarbonisation Scheme (GPSEDS).

The Scottish Central Government Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme offers capital grant funding up to 100% of eligible costs to enable the delivery of decarbonisation projects across the public sector, specifically supporting retrofit of existing buildings owned by Scottish Central Government organisations that have previously had limited, or no access to borrowing funds for this type of work.

Scotland’s Public Sector Heat Decarbonisation Fund is delivered by Salix Finance on behalf of the Scottish Government. The scheme provides up to 80% grant funding for local authorities, universities and arms-length external organisations to progress whole building approach projects that decarbonise heating systems and improve the overall energy performance of their buildings.

For questions relating to the projects summarised in this document or fund enquiries, please direct these to GPSEDS@gov.scot.

