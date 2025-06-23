Scottish HealthTech delegation heads to Japan

Promoting Scotland’s innovation and international partnerships in health technology.

A delegation from Scotland’s world-leading health technology sector, led by Health Secretary Neil Gray, will visit Japan next week to strengthen trade and innovation ties and promote Scottish expertise on the global stage.

The trade mission will showcase Scotland’s strengths in digital health and life sciences at a series of events, including Japan Health 2025 in Osaka and a programme at the UK Pavilion at Expo 2025.

Organised by the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise, the visit aims to raise international awareness of Scotland’s health innovation ecosystem, build long-term relationships with Japanese industry partners, encourage inward investment and share best practice in global healthcare collaboration.

Scotland has a long history of medical innovation – from the invention of the hypodermic syringe to pioneering the use of artificial intelligence in diagnostics. Today, the country is home to one of Europe’s most dynamic life sciences clusters, driven by collaboration between government, academia, and industry.

As part of the mission, the Scottish delegation will visit Canon Medical Systems Inc. in Tokyo – a key partner in Scotland’s growing medtech network – to explore opportunities for deeper technical cooperation. The visit will also feature panel discussions and networking events at the British Embassy in Tokyo and the UK Pavilion at Expo 2025, showcasing Scotland as a strategic partner in global health innovation.

Health Secretary Neil Gray recently said:

“Scotland has earned a strong international reputation for pioneering health technologies that improve outcomes and enhance care. “This trade mission is an opportunity to demonstrate our strengths to new audiences, deepen our relationships with Japanese innovators and investors, and share how Scotland’s integrated approach to healthcare and innovation is delivering real-world benefits. By supporting Scotland’s healthcare innovation sector we can help to encourage the kind of technologies that will ultimately benefit patients in Scotland. “Strengthening international partnerships like this supports economic growth, attracts inward investment and jobs, and ultimately helps us tackle some of the biggest challenges facing health systems at home and across the world.”

Managing Director of International Operations at Scottish Enterprise, Reuben Aitken recently said:

“Life sciences and healthtech generate over £10 billion annually for the Scottish economy and international events such as Expo 2025 provide opportunities for trade, export, and collaboration across these key industries. The companies heading to Japan are at the forefront of their fields in medical devices, AI and robotics. They are exhibiting their products and connecting with new markets in Japan. Our analysis from our previous Expo 2025 trade mission has forecast sales worth over £7 million and here at Scottish Enterprise we're continuing to back ambitious companies to internationalise.”

Managing Director of Talking Mats Ltd, Margo Mackay recently said:

“Talking Mats Ltd is delighted to be travelling to Japan with the support of Scottish Enterprise and the Scottish Government. We look forward to extending our partnership with SDM Japan; networking with peers in healthtech and forging wider connections at Expo and Japan Health. Talking Mats’ ambition is to grow our community internationally and supply innovative solutions to support our vision of accessible and inclusive communication for all. We see Asia as a key market for expansion.”

Background

Key engagements in Mr Gray’s programme will include:

Leading Scotland’s presence at Expo Osaka: Delivering a keynote speech on ‘Scotland’s health system and legacy of innovation’ Sitting as a panellist on ‘bridging innovation between Japan and Scotland – a collaborative future’ Chairing a company pitching session Hosting a networking reception

Visit to Canon Medical Systems Inc.

Meeting the Japanese Ministry of Health to discuss the shared challenges of caring for a growing ageing population and understand possible areas for collaboration.

A keynote address at Japan Health on Scotland’s health system overview and Scotland’s legacy on innovation

A keynote address at the Global Healthcare Challenge on health longevity society in Scotland

The healthtech mission follows the first ‘Scotland Day’ in April, when a delegation of companies from the gaming and consumer industries took part in Expo 2025 Japan organised by Scottish Enterprise and Scottish Government on the UK Pavilion. This activity helped Scottish companies access new markets, strengthen trading relationships and build international networks. Feedback from the gaming start-ups was positive as they were able to explore new markets in Japan and generate new business leads with early data from consumer-focused companies forecasting sales of over £7 million. A third event, focusing on offshore wind, will take place in September.

