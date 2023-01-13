WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Scottish income tax report covers key audit risks
The National Audit Office (NAO) published a report- Opens in a new window yesterday on HMRC’s administration of Scottish income tax, including the final calculation of Scottish revenues for the 2020/21 tax year.
The Auditor General for Scotland, Stephen Boyle, provides additional assurance to the Scottish Parliament on the work of the NAO in this area.
In his accompanying report, he says the NAO’s approach was reasonable and covered the key audit risks. He also draws attention to the main findings in the NAO report, including:
- The Scottish income tax outturn for 2020/21 is £11.948 billion
- HMRC’s provisional estimate of Scottish income tax for 2021/22 is £13.295 billion. This is within one per cent of the Scottish Fiscal Commission’s most recent forecast for the year, which the Scottish Government uses to set its budget.
Both the NAO and Auditor General reports will be presented to the Scottish Parliament’s Public Audit Committee.
Stephen Boyle, Auditor General for Scotland, said:
I am pleased that the NAO has been able to report that HMRC has implemented adequate processes and that the outturn of income tax for 2020/21 is fairly stated.
Given ongoing economic uncertainty and differences between Scottish and UK tax policies, it’s important that the Scottish Government and HMRC keep working together to improve the data around the behaviour of Scottish taxpayers.
The Auditor General has reported extensively on the implementation of Scotland’s new financial powers.
Audit Scotland has also published a briefing on the operation of the Fiscal Framework, including arrangements for Scottish income tax.
Any enquiries on the Auditor General’s Scottish income tax assurance report should be directed to pmcfall@audit-scotland.gov.uk on 0131 625 1663 or media@audit-scotland.gov.uk.
Media enquiries concerning the NAO report should be directed to pressoffice@nao.org.uk
Related reports: Administration of Scottish income tax 2021/22
More information: NAO's report on the Administration of Scottish income tax 2021-22 (PDF | 490Kb)
