Scottish Labour Technology Consultation Launch

On 4 February, techUK’s Head of Nations & Regions, Matt Robinson, and Programme Manager for SME Engagement and Nations & Regions, Stephanie Barr, attended the launch of Scottish Labour’s technology consultation.

Opening the event at the Edinburgh Futures Institute, party leader Anas Sarwar MSP acknowledged the important role technology can play in driving economic growth and public service reform, and improving our quality of life.

Sarwar, who was joined by Daniel Johnson MSP, stressed that there are many success stories across the Scottish tech sector but also noted that it was being held back by a number of factors, and believes government must “take an even more ambitious approach to technology”.

The consultation document looks at how this can be done, and focuses on:

Developing Scotland’s technology ecosystem

Addressing digital exclusion in Scotland

Driving uptake of technology across the economy

Enhancing digital education and skills development

Infusing technology into government and public sector reform and delivery

Growing Scotland’s technology ecosystem

The technology sector contributes approximately £6bn to the economy. The consultation document recognises the need to support sector growth through skills development, infrastructure and strategic investment; themes which were focused on in techUK’s Local Digital Index which was published in December 2024.

The consultation seeks views on how we can improve “tech readiness” and retain talent; types of investment available to tech companies and support provided by agencies; and barriers to effective collaboration between technology firms and educational institutions.

Addressing digital exclusion in Scotland

Approximately 800,000 people face digital inequality in Scotland, with geography, income and age all having an impact.

The consultation seeks views on how we can bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas; solutions for those living with a disability; and how digital skills training can be provided through the development of partnerships between business, educational institutions and nonprofits.

Driving uptake of technology across the economy

Driving uptake of technology – including AI and e-commerce – enhances innovation, growth and productivity. Many businesses, particularly SMEs, struggle with this though.

The consultation therefore seeks views on barriers to tech adoption by SMEs; where AI has been used successfully to boost productivity; and how enterprise agencies, universities and government can drive tech uptake.

Digital education and skills development

Skills and education are themes which feed through all aspects of the consultation, with discussion around digital skills within the national curriculum and the importance of ensuring that the system meets the needs of business and the economy.

The consultation seeks views on how tech can be embedded into education to improve learning outcomes; AI within the classroom; and how we can best utilise business expertise.

Transforming public services and public administration through technology

Scotland’s public sector is under strain. Tech and data driven decision making has the potential to reduce some of the pressure, by improving access to services and streamlining admin processes.

The consultation seeks views on how we can attract, and also train, a workforce that can effectively use technology; the role of predictive modelling and data analytics; and opportunities from emerging tech.

You can view the full consultation, including the consultation questions, here.

Speaking after the event, Head of Nations & Regions, Matt Robinson, said:

“It was a pleasure to attend the launch of Scottish Labour’s technology consultation to hear more from Anas Sarwar MSP and Daniel Johnson MSP about the party’s ambitions for the sector.

The consultation covers a number of important areas, including investment, skills and digital adoption, and we would encourage our members to feed in their thoughts on how and where improvements can be made.

This is a sector which is growing and has huge potential in Scotland – whether that’s in terms of the economy or public sector reform. Ahead of the 2026 Scottish Parliament election, it is crucial that all political parties recognise this and place it at the heart of their plans for government.”

techUK's Nations and Regions team were also joined by techUK members including BT Group, Pulsant, KPMG, Leidos and others. There will be opportunities for techUK members to be involved in further sessions including on skills and public service reforms. If you’d like to attend future sessions, please contact stephanie.barr@techuk.org

The consultation launch follows the publication of the UK Government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan last month. You can view the Action Plan here and techUK’s response to it here