Ministers have welcomed Parliamentary approval of the proposed new Chair and two Land Commissioners of the Scottish Land Commission (SLC).

Ministers selected Michael Russell as the new Chair of the SLC, and Craig MacKenzie and Deborah Roberts as Land Commissioners, following recommendations presented by an independent panel. In line with the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2016, Ministerial appointments to the SLC are subject to Parliamentary approval. The appointment of the Chair and Land Commissioners will be confirmed and publicised early in the new year once the public appointments process is completed.

The role of the Scottish Land Commission is to advise the Scottish Government on an ongoing programme of land reform, and to provide leadership for change in culture and practice.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said:

“I would like to thank David Adams and Megan MacInnes who are stepping down as the Land Commissioners, as well as the outgoing Chair Andrew Thin. I especially wish to commend Andrew for his leadership and the expertise that he showed throughout his time on the Commission.

“From getting the Commission established on time to developing it into a well-respected and trusted voice on land reform, the achievements of the outgoing members are numerous. They have undertaken key research and informed policy decisions and have set the Commission on a firm footing.

“I would like to congratulate the new Chair and new Land Commissioners and look forward to working with them. They have the opportunity to build on these achievements and I know that they will continue to work hard to create a Scotland where everyone can benefit from the ownership and use of the nation’s land and buildings.”

Appointments to the Scottish Land Commission (SLC) are regulated by the Ethical Standards Commissioner for Public Life in Scotland. The appointments process is being conducted in line with the Code of Practice for Ministerial Appointments to Public Bodies in Scotland.