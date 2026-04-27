Scottish Learning and Improvement Framework (SLIF) Digital Tool: Easy Read

This is a summary report which describes the process under taken to develop the Scottish Learning and Improvement Framework for Adult Social Care Support and Community Health (SLIF) Digital Tool.

What Easy Read is

Easy read is a way of making information easier to understand for people with learning disabilities. Lots of other people find easy read useful too, particularly anyone who finds it hard to read English.

Read the full version of this publication.

Scottish Learning and Improvement Framework for Adult Social Care Support and Community Health Digital Tool

The Scottish Government, COSLA, NHS and SOLACE have made a draft framework to help make Adult Social Care Support and Community Health services better.

A framework is a plan. To help people to use the framework a Digital Tool has been made. Digital Tool means an online resource.

This will help services understand:

what they are doing

how well it is working

how their work is making things better for people.

It uses information we already have and helps services to learn from it.

The Digital Tool will:

help services learn

support better decisions

help give better care and support

How it was made

More than 100 people from 47 organisations helped make the tool:

people who use services and carers

staff from Health and Social Care Partnerships

charities and other organisations

national groups like the Care Inspectorate and NHS Scotland.

What it does

It has 4 pathways that services can use to improve their work. A pathway means a set of steps services can work through.

These steps are:

How well services help people. How staff are supported, trained and valued. How work is checked and decisions are made. How services are planned and paid for.

Each pathway has a guide and examples.

The benefits

People told us the tool could help to:

focus on making things better for people

improve reporting

share learning across Scotland

work in more open ways and know who does what

support staff and organisations

Next steps

The Digital Tool is being tested. Testing will tell us:

how easy it is to use

what support services need to use it

how it can help locally and across Scotland

After it is tested the Digital Tool will be made for use across Scotland.