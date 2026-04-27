Scottish Government
|Printable version
Scottish Learning and Improvement Framework (SLIF) Digital Tool: Easy Read
This is a summary report which describes the process under taken to develop the Scottish Learning and Improvement Framework for Adult Social Care Support and Community Health (SLIF) Digital Tool.
What Easy Read is
Easy read is a way of making information easier to understand for people with learning disabilities. Lots of other people find easy read useful too, particularly anyone who finds it hard to read English.
Read the full version of this publication.
Scottish Learning and Improvement Framework for Adult Social Care Support and Community Health Digital Tool
The Scottish Government, COSLA, NHS and SOLACE have made a draft framework to help make Adult Social Care Support and Community Health services better.
A framework is a plan. To help people to use the framework a Digital Tool has been made. Digital Tool means an online resource.
This will help services understand:
- what they are doing
- how well it is working
- how their work is making things better for people.
It uses information we already have and helps services to learn from it.
The Digital Tool will:
- help services learn
- support better decisions
- help give better care and support
How it was made
More than 100 people from 47 organisations helped make the tool:
- people who use services and carers
- staff from Health and Social Care Partnerships
- charities and other organisations
- national groups like the Care Inspectorate and NHS Scotland.
What it does
It has 4 pathways that services can use to improve their work. A pathway means a set of steps services can work through.
These steps are:
- How well services help people.
- How staff are supported, trained and valued.
- How work is checked and decisions are made.
- How services are planned and paid for.
Each pathway has a guide and examples.
The benefits
People told us the tool could help to:
- focus on making things better for people
- improve reporting
- share learning across Scotland
- work in more open ways and know who does what
- support staff and organisations
Next steps
The Digital Tool is being tested. Testing will tell us:
- how easy it is to use
- what support services need to use it
- how it can help locally and across Scotland
After it is tested the Digital Tool will be made for use across Scotland.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/scottish-learning-improvement-framework-slif-digital-tool-easy-read/pages/2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Democracy Matters: Route Map for Reform Easy Read20/04/2026 15:05:00
An easy read version of a route map that lays out reform proposals for empowered community decision-making and the work needed to deliver it.
Police Negotiating Board for Scotland: annual report 202508/04/2026 15:05:00
Annual report for 2025 produced by the Independent Chair of the Police Negotiating Board for Scotland (PNBS).
Domestic implications of Middle East conflict for Scotland01/04/2026 16:15:00
Resilience Room meets to discuss impacts on goods and services.
Child Protection Statistics: 2024-2531/03/2026 13:05:00
Child protection statistics were published on 31 March 2026. These statistics cover data collected from local authorities in Scotland on child protection processes, for the reporting year 01 August 2024 – 31 July 2025.
New Housebuilding and Affordable Housing Supply to end of December 202531/03/2026 10:05:00
There were 17,336 new homes built and 14,999 new builds started across the social and private sector in 2025.
NHS staff to benefit from World Cup Bank Holiday27/03/2026 13:05:00
Marking the achievement of the men’s national football team.
Foster and kinship carers payment rise27/03/2026 12:01:00
Scottish Recommended Allowance to increase in line with inflation.