Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
Scottish Legal Aid Board takes steps to further embed equality in its work
Britain’s equality watchdog has concluded a legal agreement with the Scottish Legal Aid Board (SLAB), after the public body responsible for administering legal assistance in Scotland improved its equality practices.
SLAB entered the agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission in July 2021. The regulatory action followed discussions about how SLAB could best achieve full compliance with its obligations under the Public Sector Equality Duty.
The Public Sector Equality Duty requires public bodies to have due regard for the need to eliminate discrimination, advance equality of opportunity and foster good relations between different groups. For most public bodies, including SLAB, conducting and acting on the results of equality impact assessments is a key requirement.
As part of the agreement, SLAB has improved the way it reviews the potential and actual effects of its new and revised policies and practices on people with protected characteristics. Knowledge and expertise of these assessment processes has been built across the organisation through training. SLAB has also updated its equality monitoring of legal aid applicants and engaged with the legal community to improve collection of applicant equality data.
Having formally monitored delivery of the agreed action plan, the EHRC is content that SLAB has met the terms of the agreement and will continue to build on its improved equality impact assessment practices.
John Wilkes, Head of Scotland at the Equality and Human Rights Commission, yesterday said:
“The Scottish Legal Aid Board has taken important steps to further embed equality in its work, by meeting their duty to assess the effect of their policies and practices on people with protected characteristics and reviewing how their services are delivered.
“While it is a legal requirement of all public bodies in Scotland, the completion of effective equality impact assessments will also help SLAB provide a better service for every legal aid applicant or user, by helping them to address any potential disadvantages or barriers.
“To accurately assess the equality impacts of their policies and procedures, public bodies need to have good quality data, and SLAB has been improving the quality and range of data they gather. This will help support people with protected characteristics to have fair access to justice in Scotland.”
Notes to Editors
- The Equality and Human Rights Commission is the regulator of the Equality Act in England, Scotland and Wales. It has been awarded ‘A status’ as a National Human Rights Institution by the United Nations.
- Our job is to make Britain fairer. We do this by safeguarding and enforcing the laws that protect people’s rights to fairness, dignity and respect.
- More information on how we use Section 23 agreements is available from the EHRC website. Examples of other legal agreements include the Scottish Qualifications Authority, Ikea UK, McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd, Sainsbury’s, and Network Rail.
Speak to our press office
If you work in the media, please speak to our press office:
- During office hours (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm) please call: 0161 829 8102
- Or email the press office team
- For out of hours please continue to contact 0161 829 8102. Emails are not routinely monitored out of hours.
This phone number is for media enquiries only. For all other queries, please call 0161 829 8100, or email correspondence@equalityhumanrights.com
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/scottish-legal-aid-board-takes-steps-further-embed-equality-its-work
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Statement regarding recent protests14/11/2023 09:25:00
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission recently gave a statement on the recent protests.
The Equality Act 2010 (Amendment) Regulations 202309/11/2023 11:25:00
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) responds to the Equality Act 2010 (Amendment) Regulations 2023
Equality watchdog to intervene in landmark legal case06/11/2023 11:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) is to intervene in a landmark legal case.
Equality watchdog welcomes Worker Protection Bill receiving Royal Assent30/10/2023 13:25:00
Equality and Human Rights Commission welcome the Worker Protection Bill (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) that received Royal Assent recently (26 October).
Urgent changes needed to DWP consultation, warns equality watchdog30/10/2023 09:20:00
Statement by a spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission
Update on the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s handling of concerns regarding Baroness Falkner25/10/2023 15:25:00
The Minister for Women and Equalities commissioned an independent legal expert to review the handling of complaints against the EHRC’s Chairwoman, Baroness Kishwer Falkner. The EHRC co-operated fully with the review and its Board has now considered guidance which has flowed from it.
Response to dismissal of employment Tribunal claim20/10/2023 10:20:00
A case made against the EHRC at Tribunal has been dismissed.
Equality watchdog urges UK government to uphold its commitment to ban harmful conversion practices18/10/2023 10:25:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has written to the Minister for Women and Equalities urging the government to deliver on its commitment to publish a draft Bill to ban harmful conversion practices for pre-legislative scrutiny by Parliament.
Scottish Qualifications Authority improves equality practices13/10/2023 10:20:00
Britain’s equality regulator has concluded a legal agreement with the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), after the public body responsible for awarding and accrediting educational awards in Scotland improved its equality practices.