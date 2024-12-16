Scottish Mentoring and Leadership Programme: interim report - qualitative process and impact assessment

The Scottish Mentoring and Leadership Programme (SMLP) supports disadvantaged youth through MCR Pathways, a mentoring program improving education and life skills, and Columba 1400, which fosters leadership and confidence. The program has enhanced young people's wellbeing and outcomes.

Executive summary

Background

The Scottish Mentoring and Leadership Programme (SMLP) aims to support and improve the outcomes of care experienced young people, and those in ‘tough realities’ (such as those on the cusp of care, young carers, and those living in SIMD 1 or 2 areas). SMLP is one of several initiatives aiming to improve the wellbeing of children and young people. It is predicated on the idea that young people can be empowered by developing their relationships with family, friends and adults in the wider community, and that more relational forms of support will enhance well-being and develop young people’s and their families’ capabilities, thereby improving their short, medium and long-term outcomes.

There are two strands to SMLP: MCR Pathways and Columba 1400 Young People’s Leadership Academies (Columba 1400 YPLAs):

MCR Pathways is a school-based mentoring scheme. The scheme engages S1 and S2 pupils in group work and then matches them with a mentor from the local community, who meets with them in school, once a week, from S3 onwards. The intervention aims to improve attainment and staying on rates for S5 and S6 pupils, as well as supporting young people to develop key life skills. By doing so, the aim is to increase the number of young people in full-time work, college or university after leaving school (known as “positive destinations”).

Columba 1400 YPLA provides values-based leadership experiences for young people. These are delivered in three phases over the course of S2/3 (starting with group work in school, followed by a residential trip to Skye at their purpose-built community and international leadership centre, then a group project back at school). It aims to support young people to develop leadership skills, create better relationships and improve confidence and wellbeing so they can lead lives of purpose, meaning and contribution.

Following early evidence from an independent evaluation that MCR Pathways has had a positive impact on outcomes and capabilities, the Scottish Government and the Hunter Foundation agreed to invest additional funding to expand MCR Pathways and roll it out over a six year period (from 2021/22 to 2026/27). Alongside this, Columba 1400 would deliver values-based leadership training to young people via their YPLAs.

It was envisaged that the two schemes would complement each other in many schools, with schools involved in MCR being encouraged to participate in Columba 1400 as well and vice versa.

