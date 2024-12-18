Scottish Ministerial Code strengthened

Changes increase accountability and transparency

The First Minister has published a new edition of the Scottish Ministerial Code, further strengthening the processes to support transparency, accountability and independent scrutiny.



The new Code includes an enhanced role for Independent Advisers which allows them to initiate investigations into alleged breaches of the Ministerial Code when they feel it is warranted and without a direct referral from the First Minister. If a breach is established, advisers will be able to recommend appropriate sanctions.



In addition, the Advisers will play a role in reviewing the processes in place to manage the annual review of Ministers’ declarations of interest. The Terms of Reference for the Advisers has also published for the first time.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“The updated Scottish Ministerial Code, my first as First Minister, contains the most significant changes since 2008.



“The strengthening of the Code gives a clear focus on public service and duty and the enhanced role of the Independent Advisers assures greater scrutiny, transparency and accountability.



“The new Independent Advisers Claire Loftus, Sir John Manzoni and Sir Ernest Ryder will provide invaluable advice and recommendations to me, ensuring Ministers are acting at the very highest standards of integrity and propriety. My thanks to former Independent Advisers Lady Elish Angiolini and James Hamilton for their many years of public service.”



Background

Scottish Ministerial Code 2024 edition: Scottish Ministerial Code: 2024 Edition - gov.scot

Terms of Reference for the Independent Advisers 2024: The Scottish Ministerial Code: independent advisers - gov.scot

List of Ministers’ Interests - Categories of interest - List of ministers' interests - gov.scot

The First Minister announced the planned changes to the Scottish Ministerial Code on 4 September in his 2024-25 Programme for Government: Scottish Ministerial Code to be strengthened - gov.scot

The First Minister announced the new Independent Advisers to the Ministerial Code on December 6.

Written question and answer - S6W-32418 - Scottish Parliament Website