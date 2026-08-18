Scottish Government
|Printable version
Scottish National Investment Bank: review of performance 2026
This independent report examines the Scottish National Investment Bank's performance over its first five years, assessing progress against its statutory objectives and missions, authored by Sir John Elvidge.
Scope
- Scottish Ministers appointed me in November 2025 to conduct the first statutory review of the Scottish National Investment Bank (the Bank) as required under the Scottish National Investment Bank Act 2020.
- The Act indicates that the review should focus on the performance of the Bank with reference to its objects, the missions set for it by Scottish Ministers, and any national performance indicators specified by Ministers in appointing a reviewer.
- In asking me to conduct this review, the then Deputy First Minister did not specify any such additional indicators. However, she suggested in preliminary discussion that it might be helpful for me to consider the position the Bank had taken up in Scotland’s financial landscape, and its relationships with others in the ecosystem.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/scottish-national-investment-bank-review-performance-2026/
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