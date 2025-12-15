Scottish neighbourhoods to be revitalised with £280 million named

Revealed: The 14 Scottish most in need communities each to benefit from up to £20 million UK Government Pride in Place Programme funding.

Local communities are at the heart of Scottish life - and the UK Government has announced the 14 neighbourhoods each receiving up to £20 million to restore pride in their area and open doors to new opportunities.

In September the UK Government confirmed that the Pride in Place Programme will see up to £280 million shared among 14 neighbourhoods in 12 Scottish local authorities over 10 years to precisely target areas which can benefit most from a wide range of regeneration projects.

The local authorities selected have both the highest deprivation levels and weakest social infrastructure. The Scotland Office invited evidence submissions from these local authorities, eligible MPs and constituency MSPs, the Scottish Government and wider community organisations as to which neighbourhoods should be chosen.

We have now worked at pace and on the basis of strong stakeholder evidence have selected the neighbourhoods to receive the funding (see list below).

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander said:

The UK Government is backing 14 of Scotland’s most in need communities with £280 million investment - part of a £2 billion package to uphold pride in communities and create opportunities the length and breadth of the nation. Over decades of decline, people have watched as their neighbourhoods have lost services and support, so now we are putting the power into the hands of local people who can decide how the money is spent. We’re investing directly in Scottish communities to build stronger, thriving neighbourhoods.

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Steve Reed said:

People across Scotland have been shut out from their own futures and felt powerless to make the changes they want to see in their communities. Pride in Place is fixing that and putting power back where it belongs - in the hands of the people who have the knowledge, ambition and vision to make a real difference. We’re backing 14 neighbourhoods across Scotland with up to £20 million each, to put local people back in the driving seat to revitalise their communities and shape their futures.

Neighbourhood Boards, comprising representatives from the local community, will decide exactly what the investment will be spent on. These will now be established, with funding starting from April 2026.

Projects could include revitalising high streets and town centres, preserving local heritage, providing housing, creating jobs, boosting productivity and skills, improving health and well-being, creating new transport links, providing education and opportunity and improving safety and security.

Pride in Place: Up to £20m each (£280m total)

Aberdeen City - North Locality Priority Neighbourhood / Cummings Park, Heathryfold and Middlefield, Northfield, Mastrick

City of Edinburgh - Bingham, Magdalene, The Christians and Niddrie

Falkirk - The Forgotten Villages, Braes Villages and Hallglen

Fife x2 - 1) West Fife Villages / Oakley Comrie and Blairhall, Valleyfield Culross and Torryburn, Kincardine, Saline and Gowkhall; and 2) Methil and Buckhaven

Glasgow x2 - 1) Springburn and Sighthill; and 2) Castlemilk

Highland - North, West and East Sutherland

North Ayrshire - Three Towns (Ardrossan, Saltcoats, and Stevenston)

North Lanarkshire - Forgewood, North Motherwell and town centre

South Ayrshire - Northern Ayr and Town Centre Regeneration Corridor

South Lanarkshire - Hamilton Town Centre

Na h-Eileanan Siar - Stornoway and Lewis

West Lothian - Fauldhouse, Whitburn and Blackburn

In total, the UK Government is investing more than £2 billion over 10 years in dozens of important local and regional projects the length and breadth of Scotland, bringing much-needed economic and community renewal. These include:

£280m Pride in Place Programme (Phase 2)

£12m Pride in Place Impact Fund

£200m support for ten Scottish towns (Pride in Place Phase 1)

£320m for the Glasgow City Region and North East Scotland Investment Zones

£52m for the Inverness and Cromarty Firth, and Forth Green Freeports

£81m for Community Regeneration Partnerships in Dundee, Scottish Borders, Argyll & Bute, and Na h-Eileanan Siar

£188m to complete Levelling Up Fund projects

£76m in UK Shared Prosperity Fund transition funding for 2025/26

£60m innovation funding for Glasgow City Region (across the Innovation Accelerator 2025/26 and new Local Innovation Partnerships Fund)

£17.3m for Energy Transition Zone

£5m for Community Ownership Fund projects

£2.6m for the V&A in Dundee

£752m to deliver Scotland’s 12 City Region and Growth Deals over 2025/26 - 2034/35.

Further information

New guidance outlines that Neighbourhood Boards will have to prove they have listened to and have the backing of residents and their local community to receive all their funding, ensuring that community voices sit at the heart of the decisions made about the future of their areas.

Any resident with big ideas and a desire to transform their community can get involved, with boards being chaired by an independent member of the community, chosen for their ambition and potential to lead their community.

Local authorities and MPs in Pride in Place neighbourhoods will now begin to work with their communities to pick the right chair to take the reins of their Neighbourhood Board, lead on engagement with the community, and drive forward the changes they want to see.

Alongside the long-term £280 million investment through Pride in Place Programme neighbourhood allocations, we have also made £12 million available through the Pride in Place Impact Fund (PIPIF).

This sees eight local authorities share £12 million to fund the types of changes people have said they want to see. These could include new green spaces, play areas and town centre revitalisation to sports and leisure facilities and the improvement and ownership of key community assets.

That money should be spent fast by local councils so that people see and feel tangible change in their communities at the start of 2026. The local authorities which have each been given £1.5 million allocations to spend over two years, starting 2025/26, are Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire, North Ayrshire, Dundee, North Lanarkshire, Inverclyde, East Ayrshire and Falkirk.

This is in addition to the £200 million that has been made available for ten Scottish towns (Arbroath, Elgin, Kirkwall, Peterhead, Dumfries, Irvine, Kilmarnock, Clydebank, Coatbridge and Greenock) as part of Pride in Place Phase One, which the UK Government announced earlier this year.

Local people in the existing 10 Scottish towns are already having their say over how to improve their community:

In Elgin more than 1,000 ideas have already been submitted, including tackling empty shops, revamping the town shopping centre.

In Peterhead people are ramping up CCTV in the town centre to tackle anti-social behaviour and investing in indoor sports and leisure facilities.