Scottish offshore wind delegation heads to Japan

Showcasing Scotland’s renewable energy potential and innovation.

A delegation from Scotland’s world-leading offshore wind sector led by Energy Secretary Gillian Martin, will visit Japan next week to strengthen trade and innovation ties and promote Scottish expertise on the global stage.

The trade mission will showcase Scotland’s offshore wind potential at a series of events including Japan’s annual Wind Expo 2025 and then a programme at the UK Pavilion for the final Scotland day at Expo 2025 in Osaka.

Organised by the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise, the visit aims to raise international awareness of Scotland as a global trading nation, seeks to create new partnerships with Japanese companies and local governments and expand technical collaboration and joint research.

Growing Scotland’s offshore wind sector is a key priority of the government’s Green Industrial Strategy which seeks to secure growth and investment in the country.

Scotland has a potential pipeline of over 40 GW of offshore wind - enough to power the equivalent of around 45 million homes a year. Over half of this is floating wind, making it one of the largest markets in the world.

Energy Secretary Gillian Martin yesterday said:

“Growing Scotland’s offshore wind sector presents enormous economic opportunities for our country, with the chance to create thousands of well-paid, green jobs, contribute to lower energy bills over time and accelerate our journey to net zero. “This trade mission is an opportunity to demonstrate our strengths to new audiences, and deepen our relationships with Japanese innovators and investors in renewable energy. “The transition to net zero provides opportunities for both countries to build new supply chains and establish new ways of working. We are already seeing the benefits of this here in Scotland, with companies such as Balmoral Comtec and Cosmos collaborating on offshore wind and green hydrogen projects to reduce carbon emissions and achieve net zero – and this mission offers new opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship between Scotland and Japan. “Strengthening international partnerships supports economic growth, attracts inward investment and jobs, and ultimately helps tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the renewables industry at home and across the world."

Background

Key engagements in Ms Martin’s programme will include:

Speaking at Wind Expo – Wind Power Exhibition in Makuhari Messe to present Scotland’s trade and investment opportunities in offshore wind

Hosting Scotland’s third and final event at Expo 2025 Osaka: Scotland’s Offshore Wind Energy Showcase. The Cabinet Secretary will deliver a speech and join the first panel session ‘Europe’s Offshore Wind Powerhouse – Partnering with Japan for a greener future.

Visiting Sumitomo Electric’s factory to see first-hand the technology and capabilities that will be established through its new facility at Port of Nigg.

The offshore wind showcase is the third and final ‘Scotland Day’ at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai organised by Scottish Enterprise and the Scottish Government at the UK Pavilion. It follows a gaming and consumer industries event in April and healthtech mission in June.

Further information on Scotland’s presence at Expo.