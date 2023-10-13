Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
Scottish Qualifications Authority improves equality practices
Britain’s equality regulator has concluded a legal agreement with the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), after the public body responsible for awarding and accrediting educational awards in Scotland improved its equality practices.
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) entered the agreement with the SQA in September 2021. The agreed action plan committed the SQA to completing outstanding Equality Impact Assessments for its legacy policies and practices, while also improving its approach to carrying out assessments for any new policies developed.
The regulatory enforcement action followed discussions about how the SQA was meeting its obligations under the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED). The EHRC established the SQA was not routinely assessing the impact of its policies and practices against the three needs of the PSED – which require public authorities to have due regard to the need to eliminate discrimination, advance equality of opportunity and foster good relations between different groups.
The SQA has now completed the review of its outstanding Equality Impact Assessments. It has also developed training and guidance on completing such assessments and created a new governance structure for their routine completion.
Having formally monitored delivery of the action plan, the EHRC is content that the SQA has met the terms of the agreement and will now be consistent in its conduct of Equality Impact Assessments.
Jennifer Laughland, Head of Legal for Scotland at the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“Public bodies are legally required to consider the equality implications of their decisions, policies and practices. Our agreement with the SQA demonstrated their commitment to better practice and they have pledged to continue to embed equality across their activities.
“The SQA is at the heart of Scotland’s education system, and the improvements put in place will help safeguard every learner against being disadvantaged because of a protected characteristic.
“Equality of opportunity in education and fairness in awarding qualifications can have a significant positive impact on people’s life chances. This is why it is so important for Scotland that the SQA meet their obligations under equality law”.
