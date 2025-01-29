Scottish rocket launch boost to get Britain back into space race

A landmark Scottish rocket launch is set to solidify the UK as a European leader in the space sector.

A landmark Scottish rocket launch is set to solidify the UK as a European leader in the space sector, following a £20 million government investment in UK launch company Orbex to build and launch a rocket from the shores of Scotland.

Tech Secretary Peter Kyle announced the investment today (29th January) at Brussels’ European Space Conference, positioning Britain as a leading international partner and cooperator in Europe’s access to space. The investment will help to fund Orbex’s rocket Prime, the first UK-manufactured and UK-launched orbital rocket.

Prime is set to take off from late 2025 at Scottish spaceport SaxaVord, one of two licensed vertical launch spaceports in Europe. It will catalyse the UK’s position as a leading small satellite manufacturer and global space leader, and support 140 highly paid jobs in the region as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

The investment will contribute to this government’s mission to grow the economy, boosting the UK’s ability to regularly launch rockets into orbit from its shores and attracting launch investment into the UK.

With European demand for satellites up to 2033 forecasted to be worth $50 billion, even 2% of this would bring around $1 billion in revenues for the UK economy alone.

Developing Britain’s launch capabilities is already helping to bring new jobs and economic benefits to communities and organisations across the UK. So far, the Prime project has created more than 140 highly skilled jobs in Forres, with many more anticipated as the company continues to grow.

The launch of Prime will also help to inspire a new generation of British space professionals. By showcasing the pivotal role of Britain in the space age, government is investing now to ensure a sector that is vibrant, innovative, and above all, successful in achieving our goal for the UK to become a leading European provider of small satellite launch.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said:

Britain’s impressive toolkit of scientific talent, world class facilities, and unique geography means we stand ready to lead the charge and to work together with our international partners as a key part of the new space revolution in Europe. By investing £20 million in this rocket launch, we are not only helping the country to become a leading destination for small satellite launches in Europe but bringing highly skilled jobs and investment to communities and organisations across the UK, as part of our Plan for Change. Supporting Orbex’s launch will also turbocharge the country’s position in the space sector and inspire our next generation of space professionals, who will be able to design, test, build and launch British rockets, carrying British satellites, from British soil.

Designed to launch satellites into orbit, Prime will benefit from the UK’s latitude, with Scotland’s geographical positioning providing easy access to valuable polar orbits.

The British-built Prime is also Europe-leading in its pioneering approach to sustainability. It is poised to become the first in a new generation of ultra green launch systems, powered by renewable bio-propane fuel, which cuts carbon emissions significantly compared to other similarly sized rockets being developed elsewhere around the world.

The rocket is also designed to be re-useable. Upon returning to Earth, what does not burn up harmlessly in the atmosphere will be recovered and components will be refurbished and reused in future projects.

Britain is already a key player in the satellite industry, with Glasgow building more satellites than any other city in Europe.

Dr Paul Bate CEO UK Space Agency said:

Space is a fast-growing global industry and there is a real opportunity for the UK to play a greater role now than ever before. This new government investment is not just about launching a rocket, but building a more prosperous future for all, powered by space technology. Orbex is a highly innovative company that can serve customers in the UK, Europe and beyond with its Prime launch vehicle, create hundreds of high skilled jobs in Scotland and inspire a new generation to reach for the stars. We will work closely with them as we countdown to launch, continue to develop our national space capabilities, and strengthen our international partnerships.

Scotland Office Minister, Kirsty McNeill, said:

It’s an exciting time for the Scottish space sector and this £20 million investment from the UK government in Orbex will help Scotland maintain our position as a leader as we look forward to the first satellite launch later this year. This important industry is playing a vital role in our Plan for Change, helping economic growth and employing thousands of people in good quality jobs, often in small towns and rural communities, across the country.

Phillip Chambers, CEO of Orbex, said: