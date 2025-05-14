Scottish Salmon and Sea Trout Fishery Statistics updated for the 2024 Season

An Official Statistics publication

The Chief Statistician has released figures for all Scotland showing that total salmon catch by all methods in 2024 was the sixth lowest, and total sea trout catch the second lowest, since records began in 1952.

Salmon

Reported rod catch of salmon (46,978) is the eighth lowest since records began, and 114% of the previous five-year average. Catches have decreased from a high of 111,405 in 2010 and the 2024 reports are consistent with a general pattern of decline in numbers of wild salmon returning to Scotland. Reported rod days effort for salmon for 2024 (201,498) decreased by 0.7% when compared to 2023 (202,874).

In 2024, release rates of salmon captured by rod were the highest on record. Of spring salmon captured by rod, 99% were released; 98% of all rod-caught salmon were released.

The net and coble fishery reported the second lowest retained catch, and the fixed engine fishery the fourth lowest since records began.

Fish reported as being of farmed origin represented 0.03% of the total catch.

Sea Trout

Total reported rod catch of sea trout (13,876) is the fourth lowest since records began. Sea trout catches have fluctuated around a general trend of decline since the 1960s.

In 2024, release rates of sea trout were 94%. This is the highest percentage since records began.

The net and coble fishery reported the lowest retained catch, and the fixed engine fishery the second lowest, since records began.

Background

The Salmon and Sea Trout Fishery Statistics publication for 2024 is based on data collected and collated by Scottish Government’s Marine Directorate. The time series began in 1952. Catch and release data were first recorded in 1994. In 2021, information on released net-caught fish was collected for the first time. Salmon rod days effort information is published from the 2023 season onwards. Data was first recorded in 2019 but sufficient returns were not received until 2023.

The publication provides a summary of rod and net catch and effort, for the 2024 fishing season. It is based on returns from proprietors, occupiers or agents of salmon and sea trout fisheries throughout Scotland.

The statistics for the 2024 season are a summary of the data from 1,987 forms returned from 2,152 forms issued (92% return rate). Catches for the previous 10 years have been based on return rates of forms between 93% and 95%. Salmon rod fishing effort was reported on 97% of returned rod forms.

Collected data for the 2020 and 2021 seasons is impacted by the restrictions in place during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and this will have a bearing on the five-year averages.

Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.