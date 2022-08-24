Scottish Secretary Alister Jack comments on 2021-22 GERS figures

The Government Expenditure & Revenue Scotland figures show the difference between total revenue and total public sector expenditure in Scotland.

Commenting on the Scottish Government’s Government Expenditure & Revenue Scotland figures, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:

Today’s Scottish Government figures show how people and their families benefit massively from being part of a strong, resilient UK.

Scotland’s deficit - the shortfall between taxes raised here, including oil, and public spending - stands at £23.7bn. But as part of the UK, we can rely on the Treasury to step up to support us in plugging the gap.

At a time of unprecedented challenges, sharing resources around the UK has never been more important.

As we continue to recover from the pandemic and confront global pressures on prices and the cost of living, it is clear we need a shared and a relentless focus on boosting the economy.