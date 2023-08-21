Scottish Secretary Alister Jack comments on 2022-23 GERS figures

Government Expenditure & Revenue Scotland figures show Scotland benefits from being part of a strong United Kingdom with a sharing and pooling of resources

The Scottish Government published their annual Government Expenditure & Revenue Scotland report this week, which shows the difference between total revenue and total public sector spending in Scotland.

The figures for 2022-2023 showed that people in Scotland are continuing to benefit from levels of public spending substantially above the United Kingdom average.

And even in a year of exceptional North Sea Revenues, Scotland’s deficit is still more than £19 billion, demonstrating how the country continues to benefit from being part of a strong United Kingdom, with the vital pooling and sharing of resources that the Union brings.

Commenting on the figures, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:

The Scottish Government’s own figures show yet again how people in Scotland benefit hugely from being part of a strong United Kingdom. Scotland’s deficit is more than £19billion - even in a year of exceptional North Sea Revenues. Without oil and gas, that figure soars to more than £28billion. People in Scotland benefit to the tune of £1,521 per person thanks to higher levels of public spending. As we face cost of living pressures and unprecedented global challenges it is clear Scotland is better off as part of a strong United Kingdom.

Background