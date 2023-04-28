Scottish Secretary Alister Jack responds to February 2023 GDP

Signs of growth are encouraging, says Secretary of State, while focus remains on halving inflation and reducing debt.

The Scottish GDP figures for February 2023 have been published here.

The economy grew by 0.2% during the second month of this year, after growing by 0.7% in January (revised down from 0.9%). In the three months to February, GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.4%, compared to the previous three month period.

Responding to the statistics, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack recently said:

It’s encouraging to see further growth in the economy. The economic outlook is looking brighter than expected and, due to the swift action of this Government, we are set to avoid recession . We are focussed on halving inflation, reducing debt and growing the economy. That includes the UK Government investing more than £2.2bn across Scotland to create jobs and opportunities, and boost trade and investment.

