Scottish Secretary Alister Jack responds to November 2021 GDP

Our priority is achieving sustained recovery and urging people to get their boosters, says Secretary of State.

Figures for Scotland’s GDP for November 2021 were yesterday published here.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack yesterday said:

It’s encouraging to see Scotland’s economy growing again, as we start to build back from the pandemic. The UK Government is continuing to support people and businesses in all parts of the UK to help ensure a strong recovery. In addition, we are investing in communities right across Scotland, including through £191 million in direct UK Government grants and £1.5 billion being invested in Scottish Growth Deals. And the UK Government’s multi-billion pound Plan for Jobs is working, with more people in jobs than before the pandemic. Our Levelling Up White paper, to be published shortly, will set out how we will ensure all parts of the UK thrive and prosper.

