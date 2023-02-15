Scottish Secretary comments on February 2023 labour market stats

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:

“Yesterday’s figures show that - despite economic headwinds - Scotland’s labour market continues to be resilient. We have record numbers of people on the payroll and unemployment remains close to historic lows.

“We cannot be complacent and the Prime Minister has been clear on the UK Government’s priorities to halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce debt. That will ease the cost of living, give people financial security, and achieve sustainable long term growth.

“To deliver more high-quality jobs and level up across Scotland, the UK Government is investing almost £2.3bn in partnership with regional organisations, and has awarded Freeport status to the Inverness and Cromarty Firth and Firth of Forth, which will encourage regeneration to benefit the whole of Scotland.”