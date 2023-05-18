Scottish Secretary comments on latest Labour Market Statistics

New ONS figures on Scotland's labour market published

Responding to the latest LMS publication the Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, said:

“The unemployment rate in Scotland remains near record lows and the labour market continues to be resilient in the face of significant economic challenges.

“The UK Government is focused on halving inflation, reducing debt and growing the economy. That includes investing more than £2.2 billion across Scotland through our ambitious levelling up agenda to create jobs and opportunities, and boost trade and investment.”