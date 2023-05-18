Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
|Printable version
Scottish Secretary comments on latest Labour Market Statistics
New ONS figures on Scotland's labour market published
Responding to the latest LMS publication the Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, said:
“The unemployment rate in Scotland remains near record lows and the labour market continues to be resilient in the face of significant economic challenges.
“The UK Government is focused on halving inflation, reducing debt and growing the economy. That includes investing more than £2.2 billion across Scotland through our ambitious levelling up agenda to create jobs and opportunities, and boost trade and investment.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scottish-secretary-comments-on-latest-labour-market-statistics--2
Latest News from
Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
More cash to rescue Scottish community assets through UK fund12/05/2023 16:15:00
Even more community projects will be able to apply for UK Government’s expanded £150 million Community Ownership Fund.
North Sea ‘treasure map’ to grow the economy and unleash the UK’s carbon capture and storage industry12/05/2023 12:12:00
Companies licensed to drill in North Sea to report findings to regulator in new powers brought forward in Energy Bill amendment.
UK Government Minister visits the Scottish Jewish Heritage Centre05/05/2023 15:15:15
John Lamont was shown around the Synagogue and Heritage Centre by Manager Kerry Patterson and by two members of the Board, Liz Cameron and Deborah Haase.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack responds to February 2023 GDP28/04/2023 13:15:00
Signs of growth are encouraging, says Secretary of State, while focus remains on halving inflation and reducing debt.
UK Government to celebrate Tartan Week in New York City13/04/2023 16:10:00
Scotland Office Minister John Lamont's US trip promotes culture, investment and trade
UK Government Minister for Scotland visits Spain to boost economic and cultural links03/04/2023 10:15:00
Scotland Office Minister John Lamont has been in Madrid for a two-day visit focused on renewable energy, trade and cultural links between our two countries.
Boost for Scottish businesses with biggest post-Brexit trade deal31/03/2023 15:10:00
Prime Minister announces deal to join CPTPP – a huge trade bloc in the Indo-Pacific which will now have a total GDP of £11 trillion
Green growth for Scotland with multi billion pound investment30/03/2023 16:40:00
UK Government invites bids for next Carbon Capture and Storage clusters and commits to projects that will boost UK energy independence