Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
Scottish Secretary comments on November 2022 Labour Market stats
Alister Jack says focus must remain on growing the economy in the face of global challenges for the good of people in Scotland and all over the UK.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:
Scotland’s labour market remains strong, with today’s figures showing unemployment still at near record lows and significantly more people on the payroll than at this time last year.
While the figures are encouraging, we appreciate the pressures on many families as we continue to face significant global economic challenges. That’s why we have put in place measures to help - including through our energy support scheme and a £1,200 package of support for the most vulnerable.
We will tackle any barriers faced by jobseekers, helping people find work and progress in work. The Chancellor will set out measures on Thursday to help put public finances on a stable footing and support growth.
Background
Figures from the ONS show unemployment at 3.5 per cent in Scotland, down 0.6 p.p. since the same time last year. Scotland’s employment rate is at 75.6 per cent, an increase of 0.6 p.p. over the last year.
