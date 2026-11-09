Scottish Secretary honours armed forces at Remembrance service

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander laid a wreath on behalf of the UK Government at the Annual Service of Remembrance in Edinburgh yesterday (Sunday 8 November 2026).

He yesterday joined the Edinburgh Lord Provost’s Wreath Laying Party from 11am at the Stone of Remembrance, Edinburgh City Chambers, alongside members of the military, veterans and community leaders, to honour the service and sacrifice of British Armed Forces personnel, veterans and their families, past and present.

Speaking at the service, Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander yesterday said:

Remembrance Sunday is a moment for the whole country to pause and remember the men and women who gave their lives for our freedoms, and to give thanks to our veterans, our serving personnel, and the families who stand behind them. In Edinburgh, I will be proud to stand alongside our veterans, members of our armed forces, and community leaders from across Scotland to honour their service and sacrifice. We owe a debt to those who have served that can never be fully repaid, and we will continue to honour it, in Scotland and across the United Kingdom. The UK Government’s commitment to our armed forces is unwavering.

Following the wreath laying, Mr Alexander joined the procession to St Giles’ Cathedral, piped by a pupil from George Heriot’s School, for a special Remembrance Sunday service. He gave a reading of Psalm 120, ‘A Song of Ascents,’ before attending a reception at Edinburgh City Chambers.

Meanwhile, John Grady MP, Parliamentary Private Secretary to HM Treasury laid a wreath on behalf of the UK Government at Glasgow’s Remembrance Sunday service in George Square.

In London, the National Service of Remembrance was held at the Cenotaph on Whitehall, London, attended by the Prime Minister, senior members of the Cabinet and other political leaders.