Wednesday 01 May 2024 @ 15:15
Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
Printable version

Scottish Secretary reacts to GDP figures for February 2024

Alister Jack reaffirms UK Government's goal to achieve long-term growth with more than £3bn invested directly across Scotland to boost business and prosperity

Latest figures published this morning, 1 May 2024, show Scotland’s onshore GDP is estimated to have fallen by 0.3% in February 2024. This follows a growth of 0.6% in January.

In the three months to February, however, GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.4% compared to the previous three-month period. This indicates an improvement in quarterly growth after the contraction of 0.5% (revised from -0.6%) in 2023 Quarter 4 (October to December).

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack said:

Long-term sustainable growth remains our goal, and with inflation expected to fall to our 2% target soon, we’re on track to achieve that. We must stick to our plan.

Just this week, 2.4million Scottish workers saw the benefit of the second 2p National Insurance cut, meaning a saving of £833 a year for the average worker. That’s on top of the biggest ever increase to the national living wage.

The UK Government is now investing more than £3billion direct into communities across the whole of Scotland, boosting trade and encouraging opportunity throughout the UK.

Additional information 

  • The combined impact of the Autumn and Spring policy packages is a permanent 0.5% increase in the level of potential output by the end of the OBR’s forecast.

  • Full expensing is the biggest business tax cut in modern British history worth over £50 billion over the next five years – helping companies to invest for less.  

  • Since 2010, the UK has grown faster than France, Japan and Italy, and Germany.  

  • Borrowing is being kept under control, with the forecast for total borrowing at Spring Budget £0.3 billion lower than at Autumn Statement 2023.

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/office-of-the-secretary-of-state-for-scotland

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scottish-secretary-reacts-to-gdp-figures-for-february-2024

Share this article

Latest News from
Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland

Scotland comes to New York as the city celebrates Tartan Week

03/04/2024 13:15:15

Minister John Lamont will represent the UK Government – promoting investment and trade and highlighting heritage and culture.

UK Gov saves 6 vital community spaces from closure in Scotland

25/03/2024 16:33:00

Six vital community assets in Scotland like youth hubs, cinemas and sports clubs have been saved from closure, thanks to £3.8m announced by UKG recently (23 March 2024).

Glasgow's financial, drink and arts sectors in the spotlight

06/03/2024 16:15:00

Apprenticeships, spirits and culture were on the agenda as UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont embarked on a series of stakeholder engagements

Scottish Secretary reacts to GDP for Q4 2023 and December 2023

29/02/2024 13:25:00

Alister Jack says boosting business and continuing to drive down inflation is key to long-term growth.

John Lamont puts focus on farming innovation on SW Scotland visit

15/02/2024 13:20:00

Scotland Office Minister sees how £21 million UK Gov investment will benefit Digital Dairy Chain at Scotland's Rural College and meets team at Monitor Farm.

Scotland boosting UK with more than £2 billion spend in defence annually

09/02/2024 13:15:00

Defence spending with UK industry by the Ministry of Defence in Scotland is currently £2.09 billion, official statistics have revealed.

Crucial summit over CalMac ferry services

08/02/2024 12:25:00

Island communities affected by poor ferry services have raised their concerns direct with CalMac, thanks to a UK Government summit.

New Year Message

01/01/2024 11:15:00

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack looks back on 2023 and ahead to 2024

Scots recognised in King's New Year Honours List

01/01/2024 10:15:00

The Scottish Secretary has congratulated the many people from across Scottish society who have been recognised in the New Year Honours List

Latest WiredGov Survey: How Are Public Sector Budget Cuts Hurting Talent Acquisition? 10 x £100 Amazon Vouchers Up for Grabs!