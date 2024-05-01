Scottish Secretary reacts to GDP figures for February 2024

Latest figures published this morning, 1 May 2024, show Scotland’s onshore GDP is estimated to have fallen by 0.3% in February 2024. This follows a growth of 0.6% in January.

In the three months to February, however, GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.4% compared to the previous three-month period. This indicates an improvement in quarterly growth after the contraction of 0.5% (revised from -0.6%) in 2023 Quarter 4 (October to December).

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack said:

Long-term sustainable growth remains our goal, and with inflation expected to fall to our 2% target soon, we’re on track to achieve that. We must stick to our plan. Just this week, 2.4million Scottish workers saw the benefit of the second 2p National Insurance cut, meaning a saving of £833 a year for the average worker. That’s on top of the biggest ever increase to the national living wage. The UK Government is now investing more than £3billion direct into communities across the whole of Scotland, boosting trade and encouraging opportunity throughout the UK.

