Scottish Secretary reacts to Labour Market Statistics
Alister Jack says UK Government is focusing on tailored job support and upskilling to help grow the economy and halve inflation.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has reacted to the latest Labour Market Statistics for September, covering the period from May to July.
He recently said:
Even in the face of global challenges, Scotland’s job market has remained resilient. Since 2010, the number of people in work in Scotland has increased by over 200,000. But we know there is more to do to help people find and succeed in fulfilling jobs.
Our £3.5 billion package will remove barriers to work, including by delivering more tailored job support, raising the amount that can be claimed for childcare by those on Universal Credit, and expanding the Midlife MOT to help upskill over-50s. Taken together, this will help to unlock employability potential, delivering on our promise to grow the economy and halve inflation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scottish-secretary-reacts-to-labour-market-statistics
