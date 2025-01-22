Scottish Secretary reacts to Labour Market stats for end of 2024

With unemployment rate at 3.8%, Ian Murray says focus on Plan for Change is vital to ensure access to well-paid work, encourage growth and raise living standards

The latest Labour Market Statistics for Scotland were published yesterday morning here and cover the period September to November 2024, compared with the quarter before (June to August 2024).

Scotland’s unemployment rate was 3.8 per cent, down 0.2 percentage points over the quarter. Scotland’s unemployment rate was below the UK rate of 4.4 per cent.

Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray said:

Our Plan for Change is creating jobs and opportunities to ensure that everyone across the UK has access to well-paid work. That’s how we will make lasting improvements in our decade of renewal and growth. We’re already making great strides – introducing huge advances in workers’ rights and our National Living Wage boost will see an increase of £1,400 a year from April for hundreds of thousands of full-time workers in Scotland. We’re continuing to work closely with the Scottish Government to address Scotland’s inactivity rate through our plan to Get Britain Working. As part of this, Jobcentres across the UK are going through their biggest overhaul in a generation so that those looking for work get the help they really need. By encouraging investment to deliver growth, we will put more money in people’s pockets and raise living standards right across the UK.

