Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
|Printable version
Scottish Secretary reflects on stellar Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland
As the Birmingham Commonwealth Games draws to a close, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack says cheering on Scotland’s fantastic athletes was a highlight of the summer.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack visited the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last week [Thursday 4 August], where he enjoyed watching Team Scotland in action and seeing the event build on the legacy of Glasgow 2014.
His day at the games involved cheering on Team Scotland in the boxing and badminton tournaments, before meeting opening ceremony flag bearer and badminton star Kirsty Gilmour.
He then paid a visit to Scotland House, the home away from home for Team Scotland’s athletes during the games, where he enjoyed hearing more about legacy projects and community outreach initiatives the Commonwealth Games encourage.
As the games drew to a close on Monday [8 August], Team Scotland had tallied up 51 medals, including 13 golds, making it their most successful games ever outside Scotland.
Speaking before the closing ceremony, the Scottish Secretary said:
From Eilish McColgan following in her mother’s footsteps, to George Miller and Rosemary Lenton becoming our oldest ever gold medallists, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games have kept us thrilled and inspired in equal measure.
I was lucky enough to see some of the action live last week, where cheering on Team Scotland was a highlight of my summer. With a total of 51 medals, including 13 golds, the games have undoubtedly been a roaring success for the team.
My warmest congratulations go to all the athletes who took part, and to Birmingham for putting on such a fantastic show.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scottish-secretary-reflects-on-stellar-commonwealth-games-for-team-scotland
Latest News from
Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
Scotland Office Minister inspired by island innovation ahead of Levelling Up Islands Forum04/08/2022 13:15:00
UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart visited the Hebrides to meet community groups, businesses and council representatives.
Scottish Secretary responds to May 2022 GDP27/07/2022 16:05:00
As the latest GDP figures are published, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack says sustainable economic recovery is our priority.
UK Space Agency: Glasgow students win £600,000 climate satellite design competition25/07/2022 13:14:00
A team from the University of Glasgow has won a government-run competition to develop a climate change satellite for launch from the UK.
Scottish Secretary responds to July Labour Market Statistics20/07/2022 09:25:00
New employment figures from the ONS show an increasing number of Scots on the payroll, and two million more women in work across the UK than in 2010.
Scotland thanks sailors, soldiers and aviators for Armed Forces Day 202229/06/2022 11:10:00
The Prime Minister, Defence Secretary and Secretary of State for Scotland lead the nation with messages of thanks to service personnel.
UK Government to join Royal Highland Show bicentenary celebrations24/06/2022 13:15:00
Ministers and government departments will be at the Edinburgh showground in support of Scotland’s food, farming and rural life.
Hundreds of Scottish businesses set to benefit as UK launches trade deal with Gulf nations22/06/2022 13:20:00
The landmark deal is expected to add at least £270 million a year to the Scottish economy, with food and drink and renewable energy businesses set to benefit.
Scottish Secretary responds to June Labour Market Statistics15/06/2022 12:05:00
As new ONS figures show low unemployment and more people on the payroll, the UK Government is continuing to help people into work