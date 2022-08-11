Scottish Secretary reflects on stellar Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland

As the Birmingham Commonwealth Games draws to a close, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack says cheering on Scotland’s fantastic athletes was a highlight of the summer.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack visited the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last week [Thursday 4 August], where he enjoyed watching Team Scotland in action and seeing the event build on the legacy of Glasgow 2014.

His day at the games involved cheering on Team Scotland in the boxing and badminton tournaments, before meeting opening ceremony flag bearer and badminton star Kirsty Gilmour.

He then paid a visit to Scotland House, the home away from home for Team Scotland’s athletes during the games, where he enjoyed hearing more about legacy projects and community outreach initiatives the Commonwealth Games encourage.

As the games drew to a close on Monday [8 August], Team Scotland had tallied up 51 medals, including 13 golds, making it their most successful games ever outside Scotland.

Speaking before the closing ceremony, the Scottish Secretary said: