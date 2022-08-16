Scottish Secretary responds to August Labour Market Statistics

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:

Today’s labour market figures show positive signs for Scotland. Unemployment has fallen over the last year to a historic low and there are more people on the payroll.

The best way to continue growing our economy in the long-term is to get even more people into well-paid, highly-skilled jobs as we know that people are better off in work than on benefits. However, we also know people are worried right now about the rising cost of living and that’s why we’re providing the most vulnerable households with an extra £1200 of direct support through our £37bn package of support, while continuing to help all households with their bills.

Alongside this, the UK Government continues to drive forward investment in communities to create and support jobs, helping level up opportunity from our biggest towns and cities to our most remote villages.