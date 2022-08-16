Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
Scottish Secretary responds to August Labour Market Statistics
As new figures from the ONS show Scottish unemployment at a record low, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack says the UK Government is continuing to help create and support jobs through investment in communities.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:
Today’s labour market figures show positive signs for Scotland. Unemployment has fallen over the last year to a historic low and there are more people on the payroll.
The best way to continue growing our economy in the long-term is to get even more people into well-paid, highly-skilled jobs as we know that people are better off in work than on benefits. However, we also know people are worried right now about the rising cost of living and that’s why we’re providing the most vulnerable households with an extra £1200 of direct support through our £37bn package of support, while continuing to help all households with their bills.
Alongside this, the UK Government continues to drive forward investment in communities to create and support jobs, helping level up opportunity from our biggest towns and cities to our most remote villages.
Background
Figures from the ONS show unemployment at 3.2 per cent in Scotland, down 1.1 p.p. since the same time last year. Scotland’s employment rate is at 75.4 per cent, an increase of 1.2 p.p. over the last year.
