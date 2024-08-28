Scottish Secretary responds to GDP for June 2024 and Q2, 2024

The latest Scottish GDP stats are published this morning here for the month of June and here for Q2 of 2024.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said:

Scotland is critical in the UK Government’s mission for economic growth, as the Chancellor underlines today in Glasgow where she’ll meet with key members of the business community to turbocharge Scotland’s regeneration.

Rebuilding is at the root of everything we do but the £22billion black hole in spending left by the previous government - the worst economic inheritance of any incoming government since the Second World War - means that tough decisions are ahead to achieve stability.

We are making work pay, ensuring the national minimum wage is a true living wage. And with the end of exploitative zero-hours contracts, workers will have increased job security. Backed by £8.3bn of UK Government investment, Scottish-based GB Energy will bring jobs and opportunity for all parts of the UK and trade talks have resumed globally to forge stronger links with our international business partners.