Scottish Secretary responds to GDP for Q4 2022 and December 2022
Alister Jack says PM's pledge to halve inflation, reduce debt and grow the economy is vital in the face of global challenges
Figures for Scotland’s onshore GDP in December 2022 and for the final quarter of 2022 have been published today.
The economy grew by 0.1% during the period from October to December. For the month of December itself GDP is estimated to have fallen by 0.6% after remaining flat in November (0% change).
Responding to the statistics, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:
Our economy has proven to be more resilient than many feared, but there are still challenges ahead. That is why it is our priority to halve inflation, reduce debt and grow the economy.
We are providing immediate vital support to ease the cost of living, providing help for those most in need by increasing benefits and pensions in line with inflation and raising the National Living Wage. This is in addition to extra help with energy bills and on top of an extra £1.5 billion for the Scottish Government to help support public services in Scotland.
Sustainable growth for our long-term future is a priority. To make that happen, we’re investing more than £2.2bn levelling up communities across the country, including our hugely successful City and Regional Growth Deals. The two new Freeports announced for Scotland in January will boost trade and create high-quality jobs to benefit all of Scotland and the whole of the UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scottish-secretary-responds-to-gdp-for-q4-2022-and-december-2022
